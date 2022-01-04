ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Paterson Ex-Con Sent To Fed Pen For Nearly 5 Years For Selling Revolvers, Pistols, Rifles, Ammo

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m68jT_0dcMAVMX00
Floyd Henry Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PATERSON PD

UPDATE: An ex-con from Paterson who'd already done state prison time for a gun conviction is headed to federal prison for nearly five years for selling 16 weapons smuggled into New Jersey.

Rather than face trial, Floyd “HK” Henry, 36, took a deal from the government, pleading guilty via videoconference with a federal judge in Newark last summer to gun selling, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammo.

Henry sold two semi-automatic rifles, three revolvers and 11 semi-automatic pistols – as well as over 100 rounds of ammunition -- when ATF agents arrested him in September 2019, federal authorities said.

He’d bought or obtained the firearms and ammo in other states, transported them to New Jersey, and sold them to a single buyer in Passaic County, they said.

Special agents of the ATF, the Passaic County Sherriff’s Office, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police joined forces on the case. The ATF’s National Tracing Center (NTC) played a key role, federal authorities said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher D. Amore of U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger's Government Fraud Unit in Newark secured the plea and sentencing.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Henry to three years of supervised release.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 19

Sean Mcguire
5d ago

So in five years he can get out and do it all over again. But NJ to protect the public will create more gun laws that effect law abiding citizens and do nothing to prevent or deter the sale of illegal guns. None of the new nj gunlaws will stop or prevent criminals from killing people.

Reply(2)
7
Dawn Powell
4d ago

5 years you must be kidding so sad that the system fail people lives .this is a animal that need to be in jail forever

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

CT Residents Charged With Fabricating, Selling Numerous Ghost Guns

Two Connecticut men have been charged with federal firearms offenses related to the alleged illegal fabrication and sale of ghost guns. John Lee Ortiz, age 28, and Audley Reeves, age 30, both of East Hartford, were charged on Wednesday, Jan. 5, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Daily Voice

Police Seek Newark Mom Missing Since October

Police in Newark are turning to the public for help locating a mom of three who has been missing since October, RLS Media reports. Haneefah Moore, 38, of the Ironbound section was last seen on Hawkins Court in the East Ward. She weighs 140 pounds and is 5'5", the outlet says.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Paterson, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Town Employee In Suffolk Arraigned For Stealing Property

An employee of a Long Island town was arraigned after authorities said he stole and sold town property worth thousands of dollars. Robert Chura, age 29, of Selden, was arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 6, after he was accused of stealing tools from the Town of Huntington and selling them, according to an announcement from Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police: Drill Music Rapper Bizzy Banks Busted With Drugs, Loaded Gun In Hackensack SWAT Raid

Drill music rapper Bizzy Banks was busted with drugs and a loaded revolver during a SWAT team raid Friday morning at his Hackensack apartment, authorities said. Born Majesty Blessed Moses, the 23-year-old Brooklyn native was processed on drug, weapons and money laundering charges and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, City Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Convicted Felon#Pistols Rifles#Atf#National Tracing Center#Ntc#Government Fraud Unit
Daily Voice

Visitor Finds Body In Neshaminy State Park

Authorities are working to identify the woman's body found Saturday in Neshaminy State Park by a visitor, authorities said. The body was described as a black woman between 40 and 50 years old, with the name "Lisa" tattooed in scripts on her upper right arm, Pennysylvania State Police said. The...
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Admits Killing Atlantic City Woman, 56: Prosecutor

A 58-year-old man from Pleasantville has admitted to killing a woman in Atlantic City in 2018, authorities said. Mark Huff, 58, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for the homicide of 56-year-old Vernell K. Vance, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill. The State will recommend Huff be sentenced to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Off-Duty North Bergen Police Officer Killed In Fiery Crash

An off-duty North Bergen police officer was killed in a fiery crash on Tonnelle Avenue early Saturday. Officer Julio Luis Noriega was unconscious when rescuers pulled him from his burning Honda near 41st Street around 7 a.m., authorities confirmed. Noriega, who joined the township department two years ago, was pronounced...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Who Killed Man She Thought Was Deer Sentenced: Bucks DA

A 27-year-old woman who police said killed a Bucks County man she mistook for a deer last summer has been sentenced to three to 10 years in Pennsylvania state prison. Charlotte M. Kleckner, of Doylestown, pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury and drunk driving in the Aug. 2021 hit-and-run crash in Plumstead Township that killed 61-year-old Delfino Colop-Alvarado, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
191K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy