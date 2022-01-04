ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A Long John Silver’s Customer Got Violent Over Hush Puppies

 5 days ago

Here’s your first drive-thru fight of the year. And as always, it was over something ridiculous and trivial. A 20-year-old employee was working the drive-thru at a Long John Silver’s in southern Indiana on Sunday. And a woman in...

Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
The Independent

Father and son accused of killing Black man with ‘fatal funnel’ in road rage attack

Authorities in North Carolina are weighing up whether to charge a man with a hate crime following a fatal attack against a Black motorcyclist by a father and son. Roger Dale Nobles, 51, was accused of firing a shotgun from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on Monday in the city of Fayetteville.His son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr, had been arguing with a motorcyclist, 32-year-old Stephen Addison, who was fatally shot by Mr Nobles, WRAL.com reported.Cumberland County police arrested the father shortly after on a first-degree murder charge, and police have appealed for further information and any witnesses. District attorney...
gobankingrates.com

How to Get Your Free Big Mac From McDonald’s

On Dec. 13, McDonald’s embraced the power of influencer marketing with an impromptu promotion sparked by none other than one of the most famous songstresses of the holiday season, Mariah Carey. In a tweet, McDonald’s offered to give free Big Macs to customers if Mariah Carey retweeted that same...
The Independent

Family of man who died jumping New York City subway turnstile appeal to public to stop sharing video of his death

The family of a 28-year-old man who died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City have appealed to the public to not to share a video of his death. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was identified by The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning in Queens.His family said his death had been a shock and asked for people “not to promote or share any videos” of De La Cruz jumping and falling at Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens. His brother...
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
WIBC.com

Police: Woman Kicked Indiana Fast Food Worker Over Hush Puppies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A customer at a Long John Silver’s in Evansville is accused of kicking a pregnant worker in the stomach during a dispute over hush puppies. Police say a woman in a red Toyota Camry pulled into the drive-thru Sunday afternoon and ordered a single hush puppy.
The Independent

Bartender says ‘Karen’ customer threw drink at her because a fly got in it

A Florida bartender has uploaded security footage of a woman tossing a drink at her apparently because a bug had flown inside it.The short video clip has gone viral and garnered over a million views after it was shared by the bartender, who goes by the Tiktok handle @teamhellathick, on 20 December.“Karen was mad a bug flew in her drink… on the beach… and now im wearing a margarita (sic),” the bartender said in the caption to the TikTok video.The security footage showed an unidentified woman standing across the bartending table and talking to a man in a blue shirt...
SFGate

French bulldog puppy taken in violent SF robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police released photos of a French bulldog puppy that was violently stolen from its owner on New Year's Day in San Francisco's Marina District. The owner was walking the 9-month-old dog named Rosie near Broderick and Beach streets about 10:05 a.m. Saturday when a suspect approached, San Francisco police said.
Bossip

Blue Bloodlust? Witnesses Say Plainclothes New Jersey Officer Gunned Down Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight While His Hands Were Sky-High

Not even the spirit of the holidays can keep a cop from killing a Black man under dubious circumstances and taking him away from his family and loved ones. Sadly, 25-year-old Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight has become yet another victim of what witnesses say is nothing but blue bloodlust. Our family over at NewsOne is reporting on the incident that took place on December 29, 2021 just days before we rang in a new year. A Paterson, New Jersey witness named Duke Snider told NorthJersey.com that McKnight was murdered.
river1037.com

Good News: Christmas Gifts, Bread Trucks, and Kangaroos

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. A woman in North Carolina gave her husband a lottery ticket for Christmas, and it hit for a million bucks. 2. Cops in New Hampshire responded to a call about a dog that was loose on the highway on Monday. Then the dog led them to a damaged guardrail, and they realized its owner had been in a serious wreck. He and a passenger had both been ejected from the car, and they had hypothermia. But cops found them in time, and they made it.
