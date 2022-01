Even with the employee shortage and rising cost of living, it's not deterring any new businesses from coming to the Bozeman area. If you were driving on Main Street near 8th Avenue, you might have seen a big truck and a crane near the old Scoop Bar location. The crane was either for one of the neighboring businesses or is something happening at the Scoop Bar, and if it's the latter, that has me excited.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO