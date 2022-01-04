State Police search for missing South Charleston woman

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding 30-year-old Tiffany Jo Morgan, of South Charleston.

Ms. Morgan has not been seen or heard from since December 30, 2021 at around 3:30 a.m. She was last seen in Alum Creek or South Charleston.

Ms. Morgan is 5’1″ and weighs about 210 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Tiffany’s whereabouts should contact the WVSP South Charleston Detachment at 304 558-7777.

