ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A shepherd in Germany enlisted her flock in a COVID vaccine campaign

capradio.org
 5 days ago

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. With the help of arranged food, the shepherd herded her sheep and goats to create a 330-foot syringe. The animals joined Germany's drive to encourage more people to get...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Say it with sheep? Flock forms syringe shape in COVID jab push

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A German campaigner is hoping the emotional appeal of 700 sheep forming the shape of a giant syringe will reach the hearts and minds of people hesitating to take a COVID-19 injection. Germany has lower vaccination rates most other Western European nations, although some are...
AGRICULTURE
operawire.com

Semperoper Dresden Continues With COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

(Credit: Semperoper Dresden) The Semperoper Dresden has announced that it will continue with its vaccination campaign on Jan. 7 and 8, 2022. The opera house has invited all citizens and residents of the City of Dresden to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Semperoper or the Staatsschauspiel Dresden. For the first time, the vaccination offer is also available for children and adolescents.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Violence in Germany as thousands protest against vaccine mandates

German riot police were attacked with bottles, fireworks and one was even bitten as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.While most of the hundreds of protest marches in cities across the country on Monday evening were peaceful, there were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Martinez#Covid#Copyright Npr#Capradio
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes anti-vaccine protest: Campaigner dumps Covid-19 supplies into bin

A woman has been captured on film removing supplies from a Covid-19 test and trace centre in Milton Keynes while taking part in an anti-vaccine protest. The woman can be seen smiling and holding a banner that reads ‘Reclaim NHS’ and ‘End jab tyranny now’ at the NHS site in Central MK on Wednesday, December 29.
PROTESTS
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland woman shares her immigration story in campaign

CLEVELAND — Jenika Gonzales said she didn’t initially understand the bigger picture behind her family’s immigration story. “I think our immigration story started, at least for me, when I was 8 years old. This was is in 1998, when my mom left me to move to the states,” Gonzales said looking back at old family photos.
CLEVELAND, OH
capradio.org

Are hospital workers running out of sympathy for unvaccinated COVID patients?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's A Martinez speaks with Dr. Daniela Lamas, a pulmonary and critical-care physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, about the risk of compassion fatigue for the unvaccinated. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. With the highly infectious omicron variant sweeping across the...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Campaign launched to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated against Covid

Pregnant women are being urged to get their booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in a new public health campaign.The UK government, together with experts from the Royal College of Obstetricians andâ¯Gynaecologists (RCOG)â¯and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), are launching a new campaign encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated.Launched on Monday, it will urge them: “Don’t wait to take the vaccine.”Adverts will highlight the benefits of vaccination against Covid and the risks that catching Covid can have to both the baby and the mother.The most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that Covid-19 vaccinations provide...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy