‘It’s been a grind’: Over 6,500 Duke Energy customers remain without power in the Carolinas after Monday’s storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers remained without power Tuesday after a winter storm brought strong winds, heavy rain, and snow to North Carolina.

As of Tuesday evening, Duke Energy said 6,552 customers were without power across the Carolinas. There were 869 active outages.

Click here to view current outages.

A large outage in the Salisbury area may not get power back until midnight, the power company estimated.

“In our hardest-hit communities where damage is extensive and access is hindered by challenging terrain or poor conditions, a small percentage of homes and business could extend beyond our initial estimates,” Duke Energy said. “We greatly appreciate your patience.”

Jeff Brooks, an official with Duke Energy, said crews made good progress on restoring power to many communities when the weather cleared Monday.

Brooks said the Charlotte area had about 2,000-3,000 remaining customers without power Tuesday morning.

“These are very small outages scattered all around the regions, so it takes a lot of crews to be able to get those restorations done,” he said.

Brooks said crews will be working throughout the day Tuesday to get the power back on.

“Charlotte is looking very good,” he added. “With some good weather, we should have a very positive day.”

Brooks said the majority of outages stemmed from fallen trees and limbs due to the high winds and saturated ground.

“It’s been a grind. It’s been challenging work. But we’re getting ahead of it and I think, ya know, we’ll be able to wrap things up for most everybody across the state today,” he added.

Officials said residents can call 800-769-3766 or click here to report an outage.

Call Duke Energy or 911 for any safety hazards. Don’t touch any power lines, officials said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.