Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. A woman in North Carolina gave her husband a lottery ticket for Christmas, and it hit for a million bucks. 2. Cops in New Hampshire responded to a call about a dog that was loose on the highway on Monday. Then the dog led them to a damaged guardrail, and they realized its owner had been in a serious wreck. He and a passenger had both been ejected from the car, and they had hypothermia. But cops found them in time, and they made it.

LOTTERY ・ 3 DAYS AGO