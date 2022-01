Customers Bank, a top 100 digital forward commercial and consumer bank with approximately $19.1 billion in assets and the subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. has made large-scale, strategic investments to broaden the depth and expertise of its Digital Asset Banking Team that supports the needs of commercial cryptocurrency and digital asset institutions. Recently, seven key industry experts joined Customers Bank bringing a wealth of knowledge working in the crypto space at Silvergate Capital, the first financial institution to service the digital asset ecosystem. The new team members include professionals across business development, technology, onboarding, payments, BSA and compliance, signifying Customers Bank’s commitment to serving all the needs of digital asset clients.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO