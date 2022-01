Netflix has recently released a new Harlan Coben thriller, Stay Close. The show has all the drama and twists and turns as every other of his books which have been adapted into a series so far. The twists and turns all begin in a bar, when two girls meet the first character who goes missing. He is seen spiking their drinks before they run away from him, which starts the chain of events we then track back through in the show. One of the characters in Stay Close uses her nail polish to tell their drinks have been spiked, so you might be wondering if this is real and if a product like this actually exists.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO