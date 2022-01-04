ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Gosling Reveals Whether His and Eva Mendes’ 2 Daughters Understand His Fame

By Riley Cardoza
 5 days ago
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Working dad! Ryan Gosling’s two daughters are starting to understand that they have a famous father.

“I think they finally figured it out … that my name is actually The Gray Man and I’m an assassin for the CIA,” the actor, 41, joked to British GQ on Saturday, January 1, referencing his upcoming Netflix movie, The Gray Man. He noted that Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, recently watched one of their mom Eva Mendes’ projects.

My Brother the Pig was a big hit,” the Canada native told the outlet of the 47-year-old actress’ 1999 film. “I highly recommend it, by the way. Eva’s amazing in it.”

While the Oscar nominee and Mendes keep their family life private, Gosling made rare comments on Saturday about how “fast” his girls are growing.

Ryan Gosling Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now,” the La La Land star explained. “I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to. … We spend a lot of our time trying to keep them entertained.”

The couple, who have been dating since 2011, have had their hands full raising their little ones amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gosling poked fun at having done “more acting in quarantine than in [their] films” to a “tougher crowd.”

The Golden Globe winner added, “Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best. … [My mom, Donna Gosling], was the perfect person to ask for help [in homeschooling] when we needed it.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020 that the partners are “hands-on parents [who] don’t have any nannies,” saying, “Eva has programmed her entire routine and career to ensure family comes first — then work fits in around it. Ryan is protective of Eva and a very doting dad. … He encourages everyone to [cook] with him. It’s fun for the whole family.”

Mendes defended the Mickey Mouse Club alum’s parenting skills that same month when an Instagram troll accused Ryan of being an absent father.

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” the Hitch star told her Instagram followers at the time. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”

