Creative Airbnb experiences have stunned us before, but the view outside this room window is a true shocker. First shared by Desiree Rose Baker on TikTok, this now viral video gives new meaning to the term "onsite dining." Captioning the post, "HOW IS THIS LEGAL you literally can not make this up. I can open the window and touch their table," Baker takes viewers on a tour of the room to the window by the bed, where a window looks directly onto a couple dining in a restaurant outside. Viewers are as stunned as Baker with one commenter writing, "I SCREAMED... When you said 'in a restaurant' I did not anticipate people RIGHT THERE."

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO