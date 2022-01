If adversity builds strength, could Port Charles’ next supercouple already be waiting in the wings to take off?. In the soap opera world, we all know that there’s one couple that really stands above the rest. They weren’t just a daytime phenomena, but a cultural one. We’re referring, of course, to General Hospital‘s Luke and Laura. But Luke, we’re sad to say, is no longer with us. He’s not just off-screen with Anthony Geary’s retirement, but dead and gone. (At least, that’s what they tell us!)

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO