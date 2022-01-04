ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Labs leads $12M round for DeFi platform WOO Network

Binance’s VC arm lea DeFi liquidity provider WOO Network’s $12 million Series A+ funding round. Decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity provider WOO Network has secured additional funds in a Series A funding round. Incubated by quantitative trading heavyweight Kronos Research, WOO Network has pocketed an additional $12 million...

cryptocoingossip.com

Coinspeaker

Cion Digital Secures $12M in Latest Seed Funding Round

Cion Digital will use its newly raised capital towards launching its infrastructure platform and expanding its team. Earlier this week on Tuesday, January 4, crypto infrastructure startup Cion Digital announced raising $12 million in the latest seed funding round. Cion Digital specializes in providing enterprise-grade SaaS blockchain orchestration platforms to traditional financial institutions.
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Oracle tokens turn bullish as blockchain projects focus on interoperability

Oracle projects like LINK, BAND and TRB are seeing bullish momentum as crypto startups intensify their focus on interoperability in 2022. 2022 looks to be a transformative year for the cryptocurrency ecosystem as the focus on interoperability between siloed blockchain networks comes to the forefront and a multitude of projects announce plans to interconnect their platforms with other protocols.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Moneygram invests in crypto atm operator, buys 4% stake

One of the major reasons investors keep flocking to crypto is the enormous potential the space has. While institutional investors dominated the space in 2021, it appears they have continued in the same vein in this new year. The latest institutional investor to enter the fray is Moneygram International who...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based NFT Marketplace Raises $300,000,000 in a Round Led by Giant Crypto VC Firm

The Ethereum-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea is now valued at $13.3 billion after investors injected additional capital during its latest round of funding. In a statement, OpenSea CEO and co-founder Devin Finzer is announcing that the firm raised $300 million in the Series C funding round led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Paradigm and global investment manager Coatue.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Mark Cuban, Animoca Back NFT Data Platform CryptoSlam in $9M Round

Mark Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a big proponent of Ethereum and NFTs. Image: Shutterstock. NFT data platform CryptoSlam has raised a $9 million seed round. Led by Animoca Brands, the round included participation from Mark Cuban, Polygon, and more. CryptoSlam, a data and analytics platform...
BUSINESS
investing.com

The Rise of Metaverse Fuels DeFi, Crypto, and Blockchain

Metaverse, a digital place where people work, play, and socialize, could soon be upon us with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (now called Meta) leading the way. But like any breakthrough industry, there is rarely one party that rises to meet the future. One company, Wolf3D raised $1.3 million for Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the Metaverse. At the same time, MetaLaunch (ASVA) gained $3.2 million in seed funding and private investment. And that’s not all. According to Crunchbase, many venture capitalists will spend billions more to make the metaverse the new reality. This new iteration of the internet could create enormous opportunities for DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COIN), and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) (TSXV:HIVE), given that Metaverse tokens (MANA, GALA, etc.), the new digital currencies will be mainly transacted by DeFi infrastructure.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For January 6, 2022

One Big Thing In Fintech: The rate of adoption is best characterized by the s-curve, a mathematical graph that plots growth against time. At the outset, growth is slow in relation to the time that passes. With time, however, growth accelerates rapidly as the majority adopt the innovation. According to...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum is widely adopted already and could be a huge winner with its major upgrade on the way. Solana boasts the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto. Avalanche's blockchain is super-fast and continues to gain traction with developers. Some people trade cryptocurrencies. They buy the digital coins and then sell relatively quickly....
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

WOO Network (WOO) Soars 25% as Binance Labs Announces $12M Investment

Binance has made a $12 million investment in WOO Network. WOO’s price surged 25% after the announcement. Binance Labs, the investment arm of the popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said it had invested $12 million into institutional liquidity provider WOO Network’s Series A+ funding round. Shortly after, the latter’s native token skyrocketed by double digits.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Why DeFi platform WonderFi is acquiring crypto exchange Bitbuy

Kevin O’Leary-backed WonderFi will acquire Bitbuy for $206 million CAD in cash and shares. O’Leary told The Block that the acquisition reflects a strategy that accounts for how regulators are approaching crypto. WonderFi Technologies, a Vancouver-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, announced today that it will acquire Toronto-based crypto...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

STOCKS
Hackernoon

How to Build Blockchain Financial Services Applications

A Markets and Markets report states that the FinTech blockchain market will grow from $0.23 billion in 2017 to $6.2882 billion by 2023. The report projects a CAGR of 75.9% during the 2018-2023 period. You can use any of the following enterprise blockchain frameworks/platforms: Hyperledger Fabric, ConsenSys Quorum and R3 Corda. A DApp (Decentralized Apps) must consist of smart contracts (smart contracts) on a decentralized blockchain.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA) Edges Out Ethereum (ETH) To Lead All Crypto Assets in Development Activity for 2021: Insights Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment is revealing that in 2021, smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is ahead of the curve in terms of development activity, surpassing its biggest competitor Ethereum (ETH). In Santiment’s year-end report, the analytics firm says that it tracked development data from thousands of public GitHub repositories to...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

BlockVenture leads $3M equity round for the metaverse platform Plato Farm

San Francisco, USA, Dec 04 – PlatoFarm, a Web3 platform focused on constructing Plato Utopian on metaverse, has closed new funding led by major venture capital firm BlockVenture. The firm announced Wednesday on Twitter that it raised $3 million, bringing Plato’s total valuation to $300 million. Apart from...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

DeFi platform releases first decentralized stablecoin revenue aggregator

Inflation is increasing, and alongside them are growing interest rates. That is, on everything but your savings held in the bank. The sad reality is in 2021, the average American savings account is only paying 0.06% interest annually, with neighboring countries, including Canada offering little more. Since banks don’t want users’ money, those who have their life earnings in a savings account have little hope to grow their wealth. For this reason, traditional finance is quickly being beaten out by decentralized finance (DeFi), a concept that eliminates the middleman, thereby reducing fees, and opens the door to many in need of leverage, and ultimately resulting in the opportunity to earn higher returns.
BUSINESS

