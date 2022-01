BTC’s drop to $42,230 sent a key sentiment indicator to an “extreme” low, but top traders are confident that a bounce off $38,000 would confirm the bottom. The fallout from the Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish comments about raising interest rates as soon as March continued to weigh heavily on the cryptocurrency market on Jan. 6. The Crypto Fear & Greed index has been dialed down to 15 and some traders are lamenting the possible start of an extended bear market.

