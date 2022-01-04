ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3Space Art Incetivizing Artists and Collectors to Showcase their Digital Artwork Offline and Online

cryptocoingossip.com
 3 days ago

The most popular trend of 2021, NFTs, took off ever since the legacy auction house Christie’s sold digital artist Beeple’s artwork for an eye-watering $69 million. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have changed the way we think of ownership and unlocked new financial opportunities for creators. While the hype continues to rise to...

cryptocoingossip.com

ssprd.org

Art on Loan 2022: Call for Artists

The South Suburban Public Art Committee is seeking submissions from local artists for the 2022 Art on Loan program. Artists are invited to apply by Monday, March 7, 2022. Selected sculptures will be displayed at Goodson Recreation Center or Hudson Gardens for a year, and artists will receive a $500 honorarium for their display. The sculptures are selected by the Public Art Committee through a competitive process and approved by the South Suburban Board of Directors.
Austonia

'Visual music of murals': Upcoming book showcases 100+ local artists from the street art sphere

You know Austin as the Live Music Capital of the World but local urban artist J Muzacz wants you to know the city as the “Urban Art Capital of the World.”Austin has yet to be christened with such a title but Muzacz is hoping to make household names of local mural, mosaic, street and graffiti artists with a new book titled, “ATX Urban Art.” Muzacz and his team are less than $10,000 away from their $25,000 crowdfunding goal on Indiegogo.Divided into a chapter for each medium, over 100 local artists will be featured across 500 pages and more than 1,000...
bitcoinist.com

The Latest NFT Marketplace 3Space Art Bridges the Tokenized Art with the Real World

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) ruled 2021 with JPEGs being sold for tens of millions of dollars and traditional auction houses joining in to sell the blockchain-based artworks and accept cryptocurrency. NFTs are digital assets representing the ownership of internet items like art, games, and music and record their identifying information on...
Estes Park Trail Gazette

“Meet the New Artists” at the Art Center

“Meet the New Artists” featuring new Art Center artist members Jennifer Shoemaker, Tim Diffenderfer, Diane Watson and Andrea Gabel. Jennifer Shoemaker: “Art changes our world and allows us to share our experience and interpretation with others. Within the arts, the unique profession of Scientific Illustration seamlessly integrates science and art in interpreting and conveying scientific concepts with the combination of scientific knowledge and artistic skills. Combining my love of both art and science, I spent an ideal career as a staff artist and scientific illustrator with Federal natural resource agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Biological Resources Division of the U.S. Geological Survey. My work led to designing and creating artwork and illustrations for books, publications, displays, presentations and exhibits for research audiences as well as the general public.
carvdnstone.com

Barbados Artist Showcases Barbers and Hairstylists in Artwork at Baton Rouge Gallery

Barbados native John Alleyne attended Louisiana State University (LSU) in 2015, obtaining his Master’s degree in Fine Arts in Studio Art. He recently showcased his work in the Baton Rouge Gallery earlier this month. The gallery highlights contemporary art from around the nation. This past month, the gallery held an exhibit promoting various artists.
itechpost.com

In Conversation With Japanese Artist Hiro Ando Whose Artworks Will Be Available on Samurai Cats in Digital Form.

He spoke in length about his latest NFT venture, which is slated to launch on 5th January 2022. Hiro Ando is a known name amidst art circles having done extensive work since the time he forayed into the industry in 1995. He has been largely inspired by the streets of Tokyo and the world of Manga, which shows in his every piece of work. After he started out as an illustrator, he began creating different media including painting, digital media, sculpture, and videos. In 2005, he joined hands with artist Saori Nakamishi and founded the neo-pop artist studio "Crazynoodles," which has now grown to 10 artists who have showcased their immense talent through their work, the latest being the NFT project Samurai Cats which is slated for public launch on the 5th of January 2022. We spoke to the artist himself who gave us a detailed explanation of what made him step into this NFT zone which was a never heard of before affair a few years back. Here are the excerpts from our conversation:
happeningsmagazine.net

ArtBeat Studios showcases artist Alfonso Segovia

ArtBeat Studios, located in Royal Palm Square in Fort Myers, will feature artist Alfonso Segovia’s work in January. Originally from Columbia, Alfonso’s paintings carry the magic of his fiction and non-fiction writings that project his endless dreaming soul. His work has been presented internationally at businesses, galleries, restaurants...
bitcoin.com

Bring Your AOZ NFT to Life! Claim Your Free Soul

From the moment you minted the selected AOZ citizen NFT, we believe a bond has been created between you and this particular PFP artwork, or a persona of the digital world. Digital doesn’t make it less real. There is something about it that strikes you, and you’d believe that it has a particular character you’d also seen in yourself beneath its colorful skin.
Columbia Daily Tribune

Les Bourgeois Vineyards opens Collector's Series art contest

Rocheport's Les Bourgeois Vineyards is sounding out a call to artists of a certain vintage. The popular local winery invites submissions for the next edition of its Collector’s Series Wine Label Art Competition through Jan. 31. Entries will be judged by a panel featuring representatives from Columbia Art League, Sager Reeves Gallery and Les Bourgeois.
desoto.tx.us

Call for Artists to Produce a Public Art Mural

In January 2021, the City of DeSoto adopted its first Cultural Arts Master Plan. One of the key strategies detailed in the Plan is to establish a process for implementing an Art in Public Places program. This idea recognizes the importance of providing residents and visitors access to q2uality artistic experiences in the public sphere. Future artworks could function to bring attention to prevailing social issues, elevate public interest and create a sense of price for the city.
The Oklahoman

Edmond Fine Arts Gallery to feature local artist

EDMOND — A local artist's solo show opening will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at Edmond Fine Arts Gallery, 27 E Edwards St. Artist Natalie Miller is best known for her acrylic paintings’ vibrant use of color on canvas. Her large and small scale works explore linear abstractions, bold color combinations, and the playful colliding of geometric forms, according to a news release.
nehomemag.com

A Boston Home for Art Collectors

Text by Erika Ayn Finch  Photography by Read McKendree. In an example of life imitating art, Lisa Tharp designed one Greater Boston family’s living room to act as a giant canvas and ornate frame—witness the home’s original 1870 ceiling and crown molding—for her art-collecting clients. The room serves as a gathering space for the extended family members who congregate here for the holidays, so it also needed to be comfortable and durable. “The goal wasn’t to replicate the home’s period but to reflect how the owners live now,” says Tharp, a recent inductee into the New England Design Hall of Fame. “We wanted to honor the bones and the volume of the space—make it refined and sophisticated but also plush and comfortable.”
