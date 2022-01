We've been rocketing objects out of Earth's atmosphere since Sputnik's 1957 launch. But while the years following the first space race were all about getting a man into space - and following that up with landing men on the Moon - the current space race is far more focused on satellites. That's because orbiting satellites can give companies and governments some power and control over markets and jurisdictions on Earth, providing everything from mobile networks and the internet to accurate images of our planet's surface. Here's how that race is looking like developing in 2022.

