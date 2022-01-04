Fitness App Hopes to Innovate, Keep Resolutions, by Paying To Complete a Workout Built for Your Level of Exercise

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

It’s that time of year when the season of giving turns into the season of losing. And many find the former much easier than the latter.

According to Meredith Corp. (NYSE: MDP) publication Health.com, roughly 1 in 3 Americans resolve to better themselves in some way as part of their New Year’s resolution. And while about 75% of people stick to their goals for at least a week, less than half (46%) can say they are still headed for their target 6 months later.

For many, those resolutions surround a new and improved or first-time fitness regimen that includes a $100 billion fitness industry that provides for crowded gyms and expensive home equipment. Those factors alone are a daily barrier to reaching fitness goals. The Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) craze that blew up over the 1st year of the pandemic has waned partly because of price and lock-in fatigue. You can also spend hundreds of dollars on a Weight Watchers International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) food plan that only subtly mentions exercise.

In addition to cost, a big issue for many people re-engaging an exercise routine is finding a program that meets their needs and they can consistently complete.

According to Harvard Medical School, the best approach to keeping with an exercise program is to break up long-term goals into shorter, monthly targets. For instance, if your goal is to walk 30 minutes a day, five days a week, you should begin with 10 minutes, three days a week for the first month, then four days in your second month, and add another day in the third month. The Harvard study believes this gradual approach is more reasonable and will help people avoid unrealistic goals, frustration and ultimate failure. In other words, slow and steady with modest increases is the best way to go.

One company that has ventured into solving the cost and incremental exercise needs of people is Paid Workout, which has not only developed an application geared toward the individual needs of its users but pays people to exercise.

Paid Workout is a fitness motivation app that gamifies and incentivizes fitness and activity. The global fitness app market is $4.4 billion, and Paid Workout has found a new way to motivate people to fulfill their fitness goals by customizing short-term exercise wins.

The company employs motivation techniques it claims are scientifically proven to help its users stay consistent with their workout programs. The Harvard study reported that tracking and seeing fitness advancements is a crucial motivator to reaching fitness goals. One of the ways Paid Workout succeeds in reaching this goal is to put its customers in what they refer to as “home groups” based on their current fitness and future activity targets. In the meantime, the app gives its users a weekly opportunity to earn cash rewards that pay them for working out.

Paid Workout has also developed a fitness program it calls the Process Oriented, Realistic, Interim, Specific & Energized (PRISE). Paid Workout’s unique focus on a “you-do-you” philosophy allows its users to participate in the activities they enjoy rather than be forced into exercise routines they will eventually drop because of a lack of interest. The company awards points for everything from running, walking, spinning and yoga to tennis, golf and basketball. This individualized approach allows the company to market its app to all fitness experience levels, giving those looking to keep their New Year’s resolutions past summer.

In addition to adding more than 20,000 users in its first 6 months of launch, Paid Workout has also issued $65,000 in payouts. With its growth objectives, the company says it is leaning heavily on StartEngine investors to fuel its continued momentum at www.startengine.com/paid-workout.

For more information on the company, visit www.paidworkout.com.

