ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Bowie Estate’s $250M Publishing Deal Ushers in Another Big Year for Catalog Sales

By Ed Christman
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s only Jan. 3, and there’s already news of a major publishing acquisition. Warner Music Group has acquired the song catalog of David Bowie, who died in January 2016, from the singer-songwriter’s estate. This acquisition apparently continues the accelerating trend of exploding valuations for music assets....

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

John Legend Sells Music Catalog For Undisclosed Amount

Ahead of his Las Vegas residency set to start in April, John Legend has sold his music catalog to DL Music IP LP—an affiliate of BMG and private equity firm, KKR, who each purchased a 50% stake in the catalog. The singer-songwriter has also sold the copyrights to the music as well as his rights to receive royalties from songs he wrote dating back to late 2004 up until early 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg.  The financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but the deal was reportedly agreed upon in Sept. 2021. As stated in a Uniform...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

John Legend Cashes In With Songwriting Catalog Sale to BMG, KKR

John Legend has sold his publishing catalog and his royalty rights to BMG and the investment firm KKR for an undisclosed amount, Bloomberg reports. Per regulatory filings, BMG Rights Management and KKR each purchased a 50% stake in Legend’s catalogue. The deal covers all the music Legend wrote from late 2004 through early 2021, an impressive body of work that includes hits like “Ordinary People,” “Green Light,” “All of Me,” and his 2014 Grammy and Oscar-winning track with Common, “Glory.”  Reps for BMG, KKR and Legend did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comment. Legend’s catalogue is the second BMG and KKR...
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

David Bowie Estate Announces Catalog Reissue of 5 Albums in Immersive Audio

The David Bowie Estate today announced a series of releases from David Bowie’s catalog that have been remixed and reimagined exclusively in 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience driven by Sony’s spatial sound technology. The content is the latest David Bowie music to be mixed in 360 Reality Audio, following Space Oddity, which is currently available on 360 Reality Audio-supported streaming platforms.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
David Bowie
Rolling Stone

David Bowie’s Estate Sells ‘Entire Body of Work’ in Massive Publishing Deal

David Bowie’s estate has reached a deal to sell the music icon’s songwriting catalog to Warner Music Group’s Warner Chappell in one of the largest music publishing deals to date. According to a press release from Warner Chappell, “the agreement comprises songs from the 26 David Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release, Toy. It also includes the two studio albums from Tin Machine alongside tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects.” The company did not divulge financial details, but sources told Variety that the deal, which includes Bowie’s “entire body of...
CELEBRITIES
wiltonbulletin.com

David Bowie’s Estate Sells His Catalog for Upwards of $250 Million

There have been a slew of massive music publishing deals lately, the majority of which consist of aging classic-rock superstars selling their formidable catalogs for enormous sums of money. Last year, Bruce Springsteen sold his entire body of work to Sony for roughly $550 million. Now, just in time for what would have been his 75th birthday, Variety reports that the estate of David Bowie has sold his catalog in a similar deal.
MUSIC
staradvertiser.com

David Bowie’s estate sells songwriting catalog to Warner Music

David Bowie’s estate has sold his entire songwriting catalog to Warner Music, including classics like “Space Oddity,” “Let’s Dance” and “Heroes,” in the latest blockbuster deal for music rights. Warner’s music publishing division, Warner Chappell, announced the agreement today, saying that it...
THEATER & DANCE
societyofrock.com

David Bowie’s Full Catalog Sold For $250m

David Bowie’s estate has sold the publishing rights to his entire catalog spanning six decades to Warner Chappell Music. The deal was estimated to be worth at least $250 million and was done after months-long negotiations as Variety reports. The deal also means that virtually all of Bowie’s music...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Publisher#Bowie Estate#Tin Machine#Tro Essex Music Group#Rzo Music#Wmg#The Warner Music Group
Telegraph

David Bowie's back catalogue bought by Warner Brothers for $250m

David Bowie’s music back catalogue has been bought by Warner Brothers for $250 million in what is believed to be a record deal for a British artist. Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has acquired the publishing rights to songs from 26 studio albums released during Bowie’s lifetime, as well as the posthumously released album Toy and his two albums with the band Tin Machine.
ENTERTAINMENT
themusicuniverse.com

Warner Chappell acquires David Bowie music publishing catalog

Milestone deal encompasses hundreds of songs spanning six decade career. Warner Chappell Music (WCM) and the estate of David Bowie have announced that WCM has acquired the global music publishing rights to Bowie’s revolutionary song catalog. The landmark deal includes Bowie’s entire body of work, encompassing hundreds of songs spanning the iconic artist and songwriter’s six-decade career, including trailblazers such as “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Life on Mars?,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Starman,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame,” “Young Americans,” “Golden Years,” “Heroes,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Modern Love,” “Let’s Dance,” “Where Are We Now?,” “Lazarus,” and many more. The agreement comprises songs from the 26 David Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release, Toy. It also includes the two studio albums from Tin Machine, along with tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects.
MUSIC
Billboard

Anitta Signs Global Deal With Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing, the current leading publisher for the Top Radio Airplay and the Hot 100 Songs charts, has announced the signing of pop sensation Anitta. Known across the world for her fusion of latin, radio pop and Brazilian baile funk, Anitta’s new agreement will see the young star represented by the publisher in all territories.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Joie Manda’s Encore Recordings Names Tawny Thompson and Mimi Camara to Senior Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Some six weeks after announcing the launch of Encore Recordings, industry veteran Joie Manda continues to staff up his full service music company with key hires. Joining former Spotify executive Ned Monahan, who serves as GM, and label manager Diana Chung at the Beverly Hills-based Encore are Mimi Camara (senior VP of business and legal affairs, pictured at right) and Tawny Thompson (controller and VP of Finance, pictured at left). Camara is an alum of Warner Music Group (WMG), where she held roles at Atlantic Records and Warner Records and worked on matters concerning label acts Cardi B, Saweetie, NLE Choppa...
MUSIC
Billboard

Sony Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt to Keynote Music Biz 2022

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) has landed Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, for a keynote conversation at its first in-person event in two years. The publishing executive will have 25 years of experience to draw on during a discussion with Music Biz president Portia Sabin at the org’s upcoming Music Biz 2022 conference, to be held May 9 – 12 at the JW Marriott Nashville.
BUSINESS
Showbiz411

John Legend Is Latest to Sell Catalog, But It’s Not on the Same Scale As Legacy Rock Stars Recent Bonanzas

It’s reported that John Legend has sold his catalog and royalty rights to BMG Rights Management and investment firm KKR. But despite everyone appreciating John Legend’s talents, I’m not sure what he sold. He hasn’t had a hit record in a long time. His biggest hits were “All of Me,” and “Ordinary People,” about a decade ago. His Oscar song with Common, “Glory,” was from the movie, “Selma,” but it’s not really played on the radio. His other hit single, “Save Room,” was a sample of the 60s hit, “Stormy,” written by Buddy Buie and James B. Cobb, Jr. of the Classics IV.
MUSIC
Vibe

50 Cent Has The Top 3 Television Shows In U.S. Black Households

50 Cent has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful figures in television, as the rap star-turned-producer and executive has built numerous hit shows from the ground up. Never one to shy away from a self-congratulatory moment, Fif took to social media to share the news that he now has the Top 3 rated television shows in Black households in the United States. “They can’t fu*k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 ?BOOM.?” the Queens, N.Y. native wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the list of highest-rated cable scripted shows. Numerous stars hopped in the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Columbia Records Co-Head of Urban Music Phylicia Fant Leaves Label

Phylicia Fant, Columbia Records’ co-head of urban music for two years, has left the company, a rep confirms to Variety. While no reason was given for her departure and the department has enjoyed significant success since she and Shawn Holiday were named co-heads in December of 2018 — particularly with Lil Nas X, Polo G, the Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn, Chloe x Halle and Leon Bridges — Holiday left the company last February to launch a new venture with Irving and Jeffrey Azoff and was not replaced, although he remains a consultant at the label. Fant, who was on Variety’s Hitmakers list and...
MUSIC
The Independent

Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77

Michael Lang a co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, has died. Michael Pagnotta, a spokesperson for Lang’s family, said Sunday the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center “He was absolutely an historic figure, and also a great guy," Pagnotta, who said he had known Lang for about 30 years, told The Associated Press. "Both of those thing go hand in hand." Along with partners Artie Kornfeld, John Roberts and Joel Rosenman, Lang...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy