Bowie Estate’s $250M Publishing Deal Ushers in Another Big Year for Catalog Sales

Ahead of his Las Vegas residency set to start in April, John Legend has sold his music catalog to DL Music IP LP—an affiliate of BMG and private equity firm, KKR, who each purchased a 50% stake in the catalog. The singer-songwriter has also sold the copyrights to the music as well as his rights to receive royalties from songs he wrote dating back to late 2004 up until early 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg. The financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but the deal was reportedly agreed upon in Sept. 2021. As stated in a Uniform...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO