Read Why Wells Fargo Names Disney As Favorite Large-Cap Growth Idea

The longer I serve as founder and CEO of Farmer’s Fridge, the more my team, investors, and external partners expect me to be right: to make the right decision, invest in the right things, and pull the right growth levers. And while experience does bring a certain increased intuition, I’m a big advocate for failure. It is a lot more pressure than I expected because I want to meet everyone’s expectations. But when I look at the inputs to make a strategic decision, the metaphorical “x” I am solving for is not being right all the time. Failure is a big part of life and work, even when—and arguably more so when—you are a founder and CEO. My mantra is that if there isn’t a chance you fail, then you are not pushing yourself hard enough; or even worse, you are not admitting when something is not working. Our entrepreneurial culture celebrates success stories, but I don’t think we talk about failure enough. Failure can be expensive, it can be embarrassing, it can be funny (some of my best stories are from failed ideas), but it’s always critical to growth.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO