ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Buys $21M Worth Of BTC On The Apex Crypto's 13th Birthday

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m81Jl_0dcM6SJn00

The third-largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallet added 456 BTC to their holdings on the leading digital asset’s 13th birthday.

What Happened: After the Jan. 3 purchase, the Bitcoin whale now holds 120,845.57 BTC, worth over $5.6 billion.

The whale purchased the BTC from crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) which was reported by wallet tracking tool WhaleAlert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0w7T_0dcM6SJn00

In December 2021, the same wallet purchased 2,702 BTC for $137 million at an average price of $50,700 per coin.

Since then, Bitcoin’s price has fallen to $46,600 and has experienced significant volatility over the course of the past month.

According to on-chain data tool Whalemap, whales aren’t the ones making the most money on Bitcoin’s price action.

The group that holds between 10-100 BTC has actually made the most amount of profit, as per Whalemap’s analysis.

“Whale cohorts actually tend to be more active, move the funds round and hence increase their realised price. Others tend to HODL and hence their price of acquisition stays low. HODL is the way it seems,” said Whalemaps on Twitter.

Price Action: As of Tuesday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $46,824.00, down 0.91% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Richard Sagredo on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $199,410 (69,000 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $199,410, which is 15.38x the current floor price of 4.25056002 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($199,410 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Whales#Crypto Exchange#Whalealert#Hodl#Whalemaps
dailyhodl.com

Whale Splurges $36,500,000 on Ethereum-Based Altcoin – Here’s What the Largest Crypto Investors on Earth Are Up To

Some of the world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are gobbling up hundreds of millions of dollars worth of altcoins as the digital assets industry experiences a widespread pullback. According to whale-surveying robot WhaleStats, Ethereum whales are currently accumulating layer-2 ETH solution Polygon (MATIC), crypto exchange FTX Token (FTT), oracle...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Terra Down More Than 11% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has fallen 11.53% to $62.86. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 29.0% loss, moving from $89.66 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Terra over the...
STOCKS
coingeek.com

Happy 13th birthday, Bitcoin! Things will only get better

Today, on January 9, Bitcoin officially turned 13 years old. The peer-to-peer electronic cash system envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto has been fully restored, and what a year it has been for the original Bitcoin. Yes, it’s been a crazy ride with some unpredictable twists and turns, but finally, as it enters its teenage years, Bitcoin is scaling to hundreds of thousands of on-chain transactions per second and is attracting a tsunami of development as those who choose to inform themselves realize the unbounded potential of BSV.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Virtual Land Just Sold For 11,000 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $31,790, which is 2.45x the current floor price of 4.25056002 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($31,790 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

13,469 ETH Worth $40M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Friday a total of 13,469.02 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $40,656,897, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($3,018.55), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $30,563 In ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $30,563, which is 3.13x the current floor price of 3.195 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Dogecoin Co-founder Billy Markus Hits Back At Mozilla's Decision to Halt Crypto Donations, Calls Internet Outrage 'Hypocritical And Stupid'

Even as cryptocurrencies are slowly gaining mainstream adoption, the path forward isn't smooth for many digital currencies. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) cofounder Billy Markus came down hard on Mozilla for backtracking on its decision to accept donations in cryptocurrencies. Markus attacked Mozilla for succumbing to what he called "an ignorant, reactionary...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Booking Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
97K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy