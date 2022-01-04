Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Buys $21M Worth Of BTC On The Apex Crypto's 13th Birthday

The third-largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallet added 456 BTC to their holdings on the leading digital asset’s 13th birthday.

What Happened: After the Jan. 3 purchase, the Bitcoin whale now holds 120,845.57 BTC, worth over $5.6 billion.

The whale purchased the BTC from crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) which was reported by wallet tracking tool WhaleAlert.

In December 2021, the same wallet purchased 2,702 BTC for $137 million at an average price of $50,700 per coin.

Since then, Bitcoin’s price has fallen to $46,600 and has experienced significant volatility over the course of the past month.

According to on-chain data tool Whalemap, whales aren’t the ones making the most money on Bitcoin’s price action.

The group that holds between 10-100 BTC has actually made the most amount of profit, as per Whalemap’s analysis.

“Whale cohorts actually tend to be more active, move the funds round and hence increase their realised price. Others tend to HODL and hence their price of acquisition stays low. HODL is the way it seems,” said Whalemaps on Twitter.

Price Action: As of Tuesday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $46,824.00, down 0.91% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Richard Sagredo on Unsplash