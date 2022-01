Electric aviation is set to change the landscape first for short range air travel (<150 km), then moving to regional air travel (150-800 km). The batteries needed for short range air travel are similar to what is in a Tesla today, but medium range requires more energy density. A group of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University recently calculated the energy density required for certain flight segments, and estimated that 450 Wh/kg is the minimum needed to get to regional air travel. The graph here shows the energy density required for different types of aircraft. Aircraft designed specifically for electric travel could reduce the required energy density. ICF, a major global consultancy, predicts that the cost of electric air travel will be 80% lower than today's costs.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO