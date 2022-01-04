ProQR Therapeutics expects phase 2/3 trial data of eye disorder RNA therapy in Q1

Specialist with a technology platform for optimized delivery of drugs for the therapy of eye diseases. Another company that is very attractive at the current valuation is Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL). It has been a very disappointing year for long-term shareholders, especially after the drop in share price following the release of unconvincing OTX-CSI data. Nevertheless, due to the convincing pipeline and technology, I am optimistic for the future and convinced that the stock has found a bottom. While the current valuation is backed by the approved and profitable product Dextenza, there is tremendous long-term potential based on the technology platform and drugs in clinical development. Therefore, in this article I will explain my investment case for Ocular and plan to do more articles and follow-ups in the future.

