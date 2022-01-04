ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ProQR Therapeutics expects phase 2/3 trial data of eye disorder RNA therapy in Q1

 5 days ago
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) said the last patient completed their 12-month visit in the Phase 2/3...

Seeking Alpha

Ocular Therapeutix: Shaken By Covid, Perfectly Positioned For Long-Term Gains

Specialist with a technology platform for optimized delivery of drugs for the therapy of eye diseases. Another company that is very attractive at the current valuation is Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL). It has been a very disappointing year for long-term shareholders, especially after the drop in share price following the release of unconvincing OTX-CSI data. Nevertheless, due to the convincing pipeline and technology, I am optimistic for the future and convinced that the stock has found a bottom. While the current valuation is backed by the approved and profitable product Dextenza, there is tremendous long-term potential based on the technology platform and drugs in clinical development. Therefore, in this article I will explain my investment case for Ocular and plan to do more articles and follow-ups in the future.
Seeking Alpha

Nautilus Biotechnology: Recent Selloff Provides A Fantastic Entry Point

Nautilus operates in the field of Proteomics, a $25 billion market, growing at 12% per year. One rather fun thing to do when faced with the recent aggressive and brutal selling in high growth shares is sifting through the rubble to find names that have been cut to pieces by a change in sentiment, but may yet hold great promise. Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) may be one such company.
Seeking Alpha

Repare Therapeutics highlights key milestones expected in 2022

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) provides key milestones anticipated in 2022. Initiation of a monotherapy Phase 2 TRESR trial of RP-3500, for the treatment of solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations expected Q1 of 2022. Commencement of a Phase 1 pediatric module of TRESR trial of RP-3500 monotherapy in children anticipated...
Cartesian Aims to Propel RNA Cell Therapy with Combinations

Cartesian President and CEO Murat Kalayoglu, M.D., Ph.D./Courtesy Cartesian Therapeutics. Cartesian Therapeutics is developing non-permanent cell therapies that can be used soon after diagnosis and address a wide range of diseases beyond cancer. The biotech’s approach to cell engineering relies upon RNA rather than DNA to effect changes within the cells.
ScienceAlert

Endometriosis Drug Shows Promise in Preliminary Phase 3 Trial Results

A new drug with the potential to treat endometriosis-associated pain with very few side effects is getting closer to official approval. Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory condition and the leading cause of pelvic pain worldwide. With no known cause or cure, many patients have run out of options and are living with chronic and unrelenting symptoms.
Seeking Alpha

Nanobiotix enrolls 1st patient in phase 3 trial of NBTXR3 in head, neck cancer

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) said the first patient has been enrolled in the phase 3 NANORAY-312 study of radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 in patients with head and neck cancer. The trial will evaluate radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 with or without cetuximab in high-risk elderly patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC). The...
mskcc.org

Clinical Trial for Beta-Thalassemia Brings Important Insights for Treating Blood Disorders with Stem Cell Gene Therapy

After three decades of research, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center investigators may have found a new treatment option for patients with an inherited blood disorder called beta (β)-thalassemia. The approach, led by MSK physician-scientist Michel Sadelain, involves using a new stem-cell-based form of gene therapy. Results from a phase 1 clinical trial testing this treatment were reported in Nature Medicine on January 3, 2022.
Finch Therapeutics gets 2 US patents for FIN-211 to treat autism spectrum disorder

Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued two new patents covering the company’s FIN-211 microbiome product candidate being developed for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and significant gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms. The first patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,202,808) covers key technologies involved in addressing ASD...
