Biopharma weakened sharply in 2021, driven by the underperformance in SMIDs, a group of analysts from Morgan Stanley laments, noting a "show me" attitude among investors for next year. Issuing its outlook for 2022, the investment bank expects positive data to change the sentiment. Yet, the team of analysts led by Matthew Harrison argues that the M&A activity and waning pressure on drug pricing could still act as key catalysts for SMID-cap and large-cap stocks during the year, respectively.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO