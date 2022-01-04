Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Hello NXT fans and non-fans alike! We’re in a new year, and with 2022 comes New Year’s Evil for NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we have the NXT’s latest special episode. We have a big show tonight (and one with limited commercial interruptions, natch!) as Bron Breakker goes after the Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Championship for a second time. In addition, Mandy Rose will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez, while the Cruiserweight Championship and North American Championship will be unified with either Roderick Strong or Carmelo Hayes walking away with the title. Plus, you know…the return of WALTER as Imperium takes on Riddle and MSK in six-man tag action. And finally, AJ Styles will confront Grayson Waller again.
