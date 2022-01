What do Kamala Harris and Harry Styles have in common? Probably more than a few things, but the most notable for this article is their love of pearl necklaces. Both the singer and the Vice President seldom step out of the house without wearing the classic accessory, and it’s not hard to see why. The opulent look is timeless and goes with everything. And with pearlcore set to take over the trend space in 2022, there will be even more variations to try. So, to be like either of these two icons, you’ll need your own take on a pearl necklace for every day of the week.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO