West Virginia State Police looking for missing woman

The West Virginia State Police issued a notice for a missing woman.

State Police say they are looking for Tiffany Jo Morgan, age 30, from South Charleston.

Troopers say a missing person report was filed on January 2 but Morgan has not been seen since December 30, 2021, at around 3:30 AM.

Morgan was last seen in Alum Creek or South Charleston.

Morgan is/has

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

5’1

Aaround 210 pounds

No clothing description is avilable

If you have any information, please contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7777

