West Virginia State Police looking for missing woman
The West Virginia State Police issued a notice for a missing woman.
State Police say they are looking for Tiffany Jo Morgan, age 30, from South Charleston.
Troopers say a missing person report was filed on January 2 but Morgan has not been seen since December 30, 2021, at around 3:30 AM.
Morgan was last seen in Alum Creek or South Charleston.
Morgan is/has
- Brown hair
- Hazel eyes
- 5’1
- Aaround 210 pounds
- No clothing description is avilable
If you have any information, please contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7777
