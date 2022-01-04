ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating crash discover driver shot in chest

By Caroline Bleakley
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide that initially appeared to be a car crash.

According to Metro police Lt. David Valenta, Metro received calls about shots fired and a crash around 10:48 p.m. on Topaz Street near Twain and Eastern avenues. When officers arrived, they found an SUV on its side. When the 44-year-old man was removed from the SUV, it was discovered he had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Valenta said officers are investigating if there was some kind of fight inside or outside the vehicle that led to the shooting. There is no suspect identified at this time.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro police (702) 828-3111 or CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.

