HP’s gaming peripheral company HyperX has unveiled a new and improved trio of headsets at CES 2022 that boast comfort, performance, and a lack of wires. With CES 2022 being held in Las Vegas, and the world still being very much filled with a global pandemic at the moment, we’ve sadly not been able to get our hands on these headsets ourselves, but thankfully HyperX has been generous with the details in press releases so we know all there is to know about their upcoming headsets.

