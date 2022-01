BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the days after Christmas, Buffalo's only goat landscaping company, Let's Goat Buffalo, put out a call to the community. They wanted people to consider donating their live Christmas trees to the herd, rather than tossing them to the curb this year. Not only do the goats find the trees delicious, but the needles are also full of vitamins and nutrients, and it provides them with an engaging activity do to all winter long.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO