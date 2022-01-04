ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Update from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention

By Marc Summers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has received an advisory from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), that monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 are again being shipped...

CBS Miami

Florida Health Department Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance To Reduce Demand

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested. According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19. They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group. These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary. People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary. Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others. Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
14850.com

January 3 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 12,634 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 414 more than on Friday, with a total of 1,720,067 tests conducted. They also say 11,333 patients are listed as released from isolation after having tested positive, 213 new recoveries, leaving 1,253 active cases. The Health Department says there were 173 new positive cases on Saturday January 1 and 189 on Sunday January 2. There were no updates provided over the holiday weekend.
WIBW

Topeka Dr. says COVID-19 prevention measures also prevent influenza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka doctor has urged residents to get the flu shot this year and continue to follow COVID-19 preventing measures as they also prevent influenza. Topeka ER & Hospital’s Dr. Chad Gustin says while COVID-19 still gets the most attention, Topekans should still take precautions to avoid a resurgence of the flu this winter.
Reason.com

T-Cell Immunity Likely To Prevent Severe COVID-19 from Omicron Infections

Vaccinations and prior infections with earlier COVID-19 virus variants strongly boost T-cell immunity against the omicron variant, according to a just-released preprint study by a team of researchers led by South African virologists Wendy Burger and Catherine Riou. The omicron variant often evades our bodies' first line of defense against infections: the antibodies induced by infections from earlier COVID-19 variants and vaccines that aimed at those same variants. While fast-reacting antibodies can prevent infections entirely, the number of antibodies produced in response to vaccinations and infections fall over time. That's where our bodies' second line of immunological defense—called T cells—comes into play.
Custer County Chief

Updated COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC

On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) updated and shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general population. This change comes as we prepare to face a surge in Omicron cases. According to the CDC, data from South Africa and the United Kingdom demonstrate...
sandiegocountynews.com

County updates COVID-19 isolation guidance from 10 to 5 days

San Diego, CA–San Diego county residents test positive for COVID-19 only have to isolate for five days, the County Health and Human Services Agency said Tuesday. The county is now following the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which decreased the isolation period from 10 to five days for most people with no symptoms but who test positive for COVID-19. The California Department of Public Health also aligns with this guidance.
The Bedford Citizen

Mass Department of Public Health Adopts Centers for Disease Control Updated Isolation & Quarantine Guidance

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is adopting updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding isolation and quarantine periods for the general population, effective immediately. For the general public, this updated guidance shortens the recommended time for isolation and quarantine from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.
WLBT

Infectious disease expert on breakthrough COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Medical Director of Infectious Disease at Baptist Memorial Health Care says there is still some misinformation out there about vaccines, particularly when it comes to breakthrough cases and why they happen. The experts say the omicron variant cut way back on the efficiency of the...
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

IDSA Releases Updated Guidelines for Clinicians on COVID-19 Infection Prevention

The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) released guidelines on the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care professionals (HCP) providing care for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. These guidelines were published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in...
ajmc.com

NCCN Update on COVID-19 Prevention Gives “Strong Preference” for mRNA Vaccines in Patients With Cancer

The update recommends that patients who receive CAR T-cell therapy wait 3 months before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) today published major updates to its expert consensus recommendations on vaccination and prevention of COVID-19 in people with cancer, expressing a preference for mRNA-based vaccines and calling for patients and caregivers alike to receive boosters.
weisradio.com

Quaranteen

COVID, Isolation, Public Health and Safety, Quaranteen, Update. January 4, 2022 This message includes updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and...
WBKO

COVID-19 Protocol Explanation from Med Center Health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With new protocols coming down from the Center for Disease Control, many have questions. Med Center Health broke down these questions with WBKO. Now, the CDC says you’ll only have to quarantine for five days after a positive test if you’re asymptomatic. You will still have to wear a mask for the next five days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

