As we get closer to ringing in the New Year, we are getting more details about the amount of snow we are expected to get in the Quad Cities area. We could see double the amount of snow on the ground by the end of the first day of January putting some area snowfall totals at 1 foot for the 2021-2022 winter season, so far.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO