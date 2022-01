Sometime last year, a 52-year-old woman visited a hospital in Japan with disconcerting symptoms that had lasted roughly five years but had gradually worsened. Every few months or so, she would experience bouts of severe, sudden stiffness in her back and thighs that would cause her to tumble to the ground. Her leg muscles grew increasingly rigid as time progressed. As a result, she rarely ventured outside out of fear of falling and an inability to walk without a cane. She eventually found that her spasms could be repeatedly induced by sudden touch, noise, and light.

