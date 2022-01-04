ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man found not guilty of murdering girlfriend’s toddler during potty training incident

By Carey Cox
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGU4D_0dcM07BR00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man who was accused of murdering his girlfriend’s toddler during a potty training incident in August 2018 has been found not guilty.

34-year-old Willie Burton was charged with the capital murder of 2-year-old Kye Freeman. Prosecutors argued Burton beat the toddler when he would not sit on a toilet for potty training. Burton’s defense attorney Jeff Deen said in 2019 that Burton spanked Kye at a home on Elmo Avenue but not enough to seriously harm him.

Man accused of killing grandmother; dog leashes found wrapped around her neck

The jury agreed with the defense’s argument and acquitted Burton in court on Friday, Dec. 10.

Freeman’s autopsy showed brain hemorrhaging, a lacerated kidney, and his stomach separated from his small intestines.

Comments / 39

QueenRae
5d ago

If the defendant being accused then found not guilty is news worthy then why not give an explanation for the child's injuries??? This child's life and death matters!!!!! The media is so full of it. All they wanna do is drag a black man down. My condolences to the family 💜 Peace and Increase to you all💜

Reply
4
