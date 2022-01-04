OC Deputy DA Kelly Ernby Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

A maxed-out Los Angeles-area hospital left bags with decomposing bodies out in the rain, according to a whistleblower, as the city struggles with a surge in the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The witness, speaking to KCAL 9 anonymously on Monday, said she saw a pile of bodies out in the rain leaking fluids onto hospital personnel at the Memorial Hospital of Garden who were moving the corpses to a mobile refrigeration unit.“Security had tears in their eyes, they were crying. Some of the security had to leave because they had fluid on their clothes,” she said in an interview, adding,...

