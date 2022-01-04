OC Deputy DA Kelly Ernby Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mel Reeves, a longtime activist in the Twin Cities, died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 64 years old.
The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, where Reeves was the community editor, announced his death, saying that Reeves was a “true champion of the underdog with a heart for social justice.”
“He had an infectious personality and passion for life,” the publication said, in a statement, adding that Reeves was a loving father, grandfather, friend, journalist, and a “soldier in the army for justice.”
Just last week, Reeves spoke to WCCO-TV while in the hospital. At that time, he was getting...
