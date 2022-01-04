ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OC Deputy DA Kelly Ernby Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErnby, who joined the OC District Attorney's...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Kelly Ernby dead at 46: Deputy district attorney passes away from Covid after speaking out against vaccine mandates

DEPUTY district attorney Kelly Ernby passed away at 46 from Covid complications after speaking out against vaccine mandates. Ernby joined the Orange County District Attorney’s Office in 2011. District Attorney Todd Spitzer described her as “an incredibly vibrant and passionate attorney.”. “The Orange County district attorney’s office is...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

California court says widow can sue her candy maker employer after she caught COVID at work and gave it to her husband, 72, who was killed by the virus

A California court has upheld the lawsuit of an employer who claims she got COVID while working, and spread it to her 72-year-old husband, who later died of the virus. The California Court of Appeals, Second Appellate District, on Tuesday ruled that Matilde Ek can sue her employer, See's Candies, for damages - rejecting the candy maker's argument that she must file workers' compensation because her husband's death was 'derivative' of her workplace illness.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsantaana.com

Deputy OCDA who opposed vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19 at age 46

O.C. Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, age 46, has passed away after developing COVID-19. Ernby was a Huntington Beach resident and a past Republican candidate for the State Assembly. She was also very active as a volunteer in the OC GOP. She spoke out often on Twitter against government mandates requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

LA hospital defends ‘piling up’ bodies outside to due ‘overcrowding’

A maxed-out Los Angeles-area hospital left bags with decomposing bodies out in the rain, according to a whistleblower, as the city struggles with a surge in the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The witness, speaking to KCAL 9 anonymously on Monday, said she saw a pile of bodies out in the rain leaking fluids onto hospital personnel at the Memorial Hospital of Garden who were moving the corpses to a mobile refrigeration unit.“Security had tears in their eyes, they were crying. Some of the security had to leave because they had fluid on their clothes,” she said in an interview, adding,...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Oc#The California Assembly
CBS LA

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order Prohibiting Price Gouging Of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Los Angeles, much like the rest of the state, continues to see record-breaking new daily COVID-19 infections as a result of Omicron and an increased demand for testing, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office on Saturday announced a new executive order aimed at price-gouging for coronavirus tests. People line up for Covid-19 screening at a testing and vaccination site at a public school in Los Angeles, California, January 5, 2022. – The United States reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases on January 4 after the long New Year’s weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kelly Ernby death: Republican DA who fought California vaccine mandates dies from Covid

A rising Republican star out of California has died from Covid-19 just weeks after lashing out at vaccine mandates during a right-wing rally. Kelly Ernby, the deputy district attorney of Orange County and a presumptive state Assembly candidate in 2022, died shortly after telling her family and friends that she had contracted Covid-19. According to The Los Angeles Times, Ms Ernby fell ill shortly after she spoke at a Turning Points USA rally on 4 December. She told rally-goers that "there's nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now." It is unclear if Ms Ernby, who died at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois jail administrator dies from COVID-19 complications

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of 53-year-old Damon Acuff, who died Monday from COVID-19 complications at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. Acuff, a Metropolis resident, was the warden at the Pulaski County Detention Center. He had served the county since 2010, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Allegheny County Controller Dies Of COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s former fiscal watchdog has died of COVID-19. Mark Patrick Flaherty was the Allegheny County Controller from 2004 to 2012. He was the son of former County Commissioner and Judge Jim Flaherty as well as the nephew of former Pittsburgh Mayor Pete Flaherty. He was 59-years-old.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lebanon County Commissioner dies of COVID-19 complications

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County Commissioner William “Bill” Ames died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from COVID-19 complications, according to a press release from the Lebanon County Commissioners’ office. Ames, a Republican, became a county commissioner in 2012. He “has served, for the last ten years, with a forthright desire to confront fiscal and […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
newsantaana.com

Kelly Ernby’s widower confirms she was not vaccinated against COVID-19

Axel Mattias Ernby, the widower of OCDA Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, who passed away recently from COVID-19 complications, has confirmed that she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He wrote “that was the problem” on his Facebook page. Anti-vaxers were quick to blame the vaccine for Ernby’s death...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

‘A Remarkable Legacy’: Activist Mel Reeves Dies Of Complications From COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mel Reeves, a longtime activist in the Twin Cities, died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 64 years old. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, where Reeves was the community editor, announced his death, saying that Reeves was a “true champion of the underdog with a heart for social justice.” “He had an infectious personality and passion for life,” the publication said, in a statement, adding that Reeves was a loving father, grandfather, friend, journalist, and a “soldier in the army for justice.” Just last week, Reeves spoke to WCCO-TV while in the hospital. At that time, he was getting...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Daily Mail

Man, 56, in care home dies after paramedics with life-saving equipment REFUSED to enter the facility 'because it was against California's COVID-19 rules'

A California man died after paramedics responding to his cardiac arrest refused to enter the care facility he was in because they misinterpreted an outdated COVID-19 state memo, officials said. Staff at Rialto Post Acute Facility Care in Riverside made 911 calls reporting that Joseph Angulo, 56, 'had stopped breathing'...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy