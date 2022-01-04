ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Blood Donors can Get Free Coffee at Dunkin’ Locations in Georgia this Month

augustaceo.com
 5 days ago

Blood donors can get free coffee at Dunkin’ this month as...

augustaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Djokovic’s Serb fans on edge as Australia hearing begins

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s parents joined a protest rally in downtown Belgrade with their tennis-great son still in an Australian immigration detention hotel as fans of Djokovic in Serbia nervously awaited a crucial court hearing which could decide whether he can play at the Australian Open.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iced Coffee#Blood Donors#Food Drink#Dunkin
NBC News

2022 Golden Globes winners (and losers) won't be on TV. So what?

If an awards show happens and nobody sees it, does it matter? That sounds like the beginning of a film industry joke, but this weekend it will become a very real question. On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will hold its annual Golden Globes celebration, normally a live television event that has kicked off awards season since the 1990s. But due to Covid and controversy, there will be no “show” in the traditional sense in 2022.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy