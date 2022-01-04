ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4 in 10 Republicans say Jan. 6 was very violent: poll

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MDD2_0dcLxRVl00

( The Hill ) — Roughly 4 in 10 Republicans said in a new poll that they believe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was extremely or very violent.

The survey, conducted by The Associated Press and the NORC at the University of Chicago , found that 39% of Republican adults said that the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were extremely or very violent.

Thirty-two percent of Republican respondents said the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were somewhat violent, and 29% said the occurrences were very or not violent at all.

Democrats, however, see circumstances in an entirely different light. According to the poll, 87% of Democrats said that the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were extremely or very violent, while only 1% said they were not very or not at all violent.

Overall, 64% of respondents said the events were extremely or very violent, and 14% said they were not very violent or not violent at all.

Jan. 6 education puts teachers on front lines of culture war

The results were published just days before the U.S. is set to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 riots, which have since deepened polarization in the U.S.

Recent polls have shown that Democrats and Republicans are at odds over how to refer to the individuals who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and whether those participating in the riots were threatening democracy.

The new AP-NORC poll also found that the public is largely supportive of the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. Seventy-one percent of respondents said Congress should continue its probe, while 28% said it should not.

Support was bipartisan, though Democrats were more forceful in their backing: 96% of Democrats came out in support of the investigation, compared to 41% of Republicans.

Fifty-eight percent of Republicans, however, said the investigation should not continue.

The poll surveyed 1,089 adults between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7. The margin of sampling error is 4.1 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in back seat of burned-out vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle that burned on Friday evening at 8:40 p.m.. Dispatchers at the Columbus Division of Police say that firefighters found the dead person at 8:53 p.m. on North Yale Avenue and McKinley Avenue in the Franklinton area. Police say they […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Democracy#The Associated Press#Norc#The University Of Chicago#Ap#House
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Only SIX Percent of Republicans Say Biden’s Win Was ‘Definitely Legitimate’

As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

‘Back-The-Blue’ Republicans Bail on Moment of Silence for Fallen Capitol Police Officers

The Republican Party holds itself as the champions of law enforcement. They campaign on slogans of “Back the Blue.” They hold rallies flying the “Thin Blue Line” flag. They purport to celebrate the cops who shield the nation from violence and anarchy. But when it came time to show up in the halls of Congress for a remembrance of the sacrifices Capitol and Metropolitan Police made defending our democracy from violence last Jan. 6, Republicans lawmakers didn’t bother to show up. Only one sitting Republican officeholder showed up, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. She was accompanied by her father Dick, the former...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Capitol insurrection was very violent, not patriotic

Regarding “Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent” (Jan. 4): Recent polls indicate that a large segment of people in this country do not believe the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was inappropriate, or that the violence was extreme. The attack wasn’t a tour, and it wasn’t patriotic. It was very violent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s DFL Members Of Congress Reflect On Jan. 6 Attack; Republicans Remain Silent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last year when rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol building and members of Congress were whisked away to a safe location, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — a key lawmaker during election certification — said she shared a goal with Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri: That against all odds, they would complete their work. At 3:30 a.m. the next morning, Jan. 7, they delivered the remaining ballots to the House. “We took that walk through the broken glass, through the statues that were spray painted to the House and finished our job,” she said. “And it...
MINNESOTA STATE
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
U.S. POLITICS
kjrh.com

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy