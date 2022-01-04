ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana, Who’s Going To Win The Big Game? Bobcats Or Bison?

By Derek Wolf
We're down to just a few days. It's a game that many Bobcat fans have been waiting their whole life for. The National Championship Game. It's been 37 years since the Bobcats have played for the National Championship and I can't think of a better opponent. The North Dakota...

XL Country 100.7

[WATCH] Legendary NFL QB Brett Favre Cheers on the Bobcats

How cool is this? Brett Favre, one of the greatest athletes to ever play football shared his support for the Montana State Bobcats ahead of their appearance in the FCS National Championship on Saturday, January 8 in Frisco, Texas. Brett Favre is a huge inspiration to aspiring young football players...
NFL
XL Country 100.7

How To Watch, Stream, and Listen To The FCS National Championship

We want to make sure you have all your bases covered for this Saturday's National Championship game. The FCS National Championship Game between the Montana State Bobcats and the North Dakota State Bison will happen Saturday, January 8th at 10 AM. If you don't know all of the options of how to watch, stream, listen to the game, here's how.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Bobcat Football Team Stuck at Airport Due to Severe Weather

The Montana State Bobcat Football team was scheduled to fly out of Bozeman this morning at 9:00 a.m., but severe winter weather has delayed the departure. A source travelling with the team tells us the Bobcats are currently stuck at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport waiting to board a flight to Frisco, Texas. The delay was due to mechanical issues on the plane. The engine reportedly has an air leak that crews are working to fix.
BOZEMAN, MT
Newsbug.info

Young Bobcats squad hungry for big second half

After several consecutive seasons where they found themselves at the top of the NAHL's Central Division, the Bobcats have had an unusual first half of their season where they have lost twice as much as they've won. Through their first 30 games, Bismarck is last in the Central with a...
HOCKEY
Miami Herald

NFL Week 18 picks: Dolphins-Patriots, a big upset and who’s winning last 3 playoff spots

PATRIOTS (10-6) at DOLPHINS (8-8) Line: NE by 6 1/2. Cote’s pick: NE, 23-20. Playoff-qualified New England doesn’t have a ton at stake here. Patriots can win AFC East with a win but only if Bills lose at home to Jets. Pats can win No. 1 seed with a win but only if Bills, Chiefs and Titans all lose. Bill Belichick’s biggest incentive might actually be avenging his season-opening 17-16 home loss to Miami on a late lost fumble, so our assumption here is that he’ll play to win. (As opposed to starting Brian Hoyer over Mac Jones). As for Miami’s incentive? Only pride and a winning season record, after last week’s rout-loss at Tennessee derailed the seven-game win streak and the playoff chase. Subplots: Brian Flores vs. his former boss and mentor Belichick. And Jones vs. Tua Tagovailoa in a duel of former Alabama teammates. The Dolphins actually have won eight of past 10 home games vs. Patriots, which alone makes the point spread seem to flatter New England. The Pats’ mighty defense, especially against the pass, isn’t conducive to a feelgood kind of game from Tagovailoa, but still like the Fins getting a touchdown to cover in a defense-first struggle.
NFL
XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

