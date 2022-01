Influencer marketing is an appealing and effective option if you need to elevate your brand and boost sales. It allows you to leverage the platform and audience of social media creators, who are highly trusted by the people that follow them. Forging a partnership with an influencer makes you the recipient of sponsored posts that drive traffic to your website and social media pages, growing your brand and revenue. The value of influencer marketing is immense, which is why it has grown to become an industry worth almost $14 billion worldwide, according to Statista.

