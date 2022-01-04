A New Year of First Fridays Kicks Off

What another long, strange year its been. COVID-19 cases are rising and restaurants and bars are closing and canceling holiday events. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to do this New Year’s weekend. It wouldn’t be a New Year in Milwaukee if a bunch of people didn’t jump into Lake Michigan on New Year’s Day, so check on the Polar Bear Plunge at Bradford Beach. If that’s not your idea of a fun time, the Cool Fool Kite Festival will be taking place just up the road at Veteran’s Park. The Milwaukee Zoo is free for the rest of 2020, and will have its Wild Lights displays up for New Year’s Eve. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater will begin its performances of Toni Stone, which tells the true story of the first black woman to play on an all-male professional baseball team.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO