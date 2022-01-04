ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

A New Year of First Fridays Kicks Off

By Sarah Arnold
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Marietta is kicking off the new year with First Friday and many businesses will be open late for the festivities. First Fridays are monthly themed events hosted by Marietta Main Street featuring extended shopping hours and fun activities for families to enjoy downtown. This month’s theme is Jammie Jam and...

Annual Frosty Frolics event to kick off Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls 34th annual Frosty Frolics will feature events for the whole family with things such as cold yoga, a fun run, an ice fishing frenzy, and much more. “We’ve got events happening on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all of them free all...
Children kick off New Year’s Eve countdown in The Woodlands

The Woodlands Children’s Museum helped usher in 2022 at the museum’s annual High Noon Countdown New Year’s Eve party designed for parents and children. Offered at three session times Friday guests were invited to play, create New Year hats, enjoy live music and conclude their session with a countdown to a fantastic balloon and confetti drop.
Entertainment: Polar Plunge Kicks Off The New Year

What another long, strange year its been. COVID-19 cases are rising and restaurants and bars are closing and canceling holiday events. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to do this New Year’s weekend. It wouldn’t be a New Year in Milwaukee if a bunch of people didn’t jump into Lake Michigan on New Year’s Day, so check on the Polar Bear Plunge at Bradford Beach. If that’s not your idea of a fun time, the Cool Fool Kite Festival will be taking place just up the road at Veteran’s Park. The Milwaukee Zoo is free for the rest of 2020, and will have its Wild Lights displays up for New Year’s Eve. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater will begin its performances of Toni Stone, which tells the true story of the first black woman to play on an all-male professional baseball team.
In-Town Gallery Kicks Off The New Year With "New Beginnings" Exhibition

During 2021, In-Town Gallery welcomed six new talented artists to the cooperative. Each of these artists brings a fresh dimension to the collection of fine art shown at the Gallery. All of these artists will be featured during the month of January, and at the Gallery’s First Friday Open House on January 7th.
Sprouts Kicks off New Year Livestream Series

As consumers leave the hectic holiday season behind and consider how to start fresh in the new year, Sprouts Farmers Market will offer a series of Facebook livestream broadcasts with classically trained chef and food editor Candice Kumai to help inspire healthy habits. The livestreams will take place every Thursday in January at 2 p.m. PST.
Nothing Like a Hearty Tavern Meal to Kick Off Dining in the New Year

There is nothing that brings out the true local color of a community than your friendly local pub or tavern. Comforting venues to sort out the past year and bring in the new. Here are a few of my favorites in Westchester, some of whom have been filling those pints for decades and offer the best dining deals.
Kick off the New Year with YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. (WOOD) – The New Year is here and there is no better way to start off the year than to join our friends at the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids. With a membership families are able to explorer the endless opportunities for wellness and community. They offer plenty of fitness classes, coaching, child care, and other wonderful resources to help you become a healthier you in 2022!
Pioneer Center kicks off New Year with JC Cowboys and movies

The Pioneer Center will be closed and will have no meal January 12 or 17. Senior Night Out will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, January 20, at JC Cowboys for dinner and dancing. Reservations are required to allow for the group to sit together. The Pioneer Center bus will be available that night at no charge for those who do not want to drive.
Hampton First Baptist Church to host youth rally to kick off the year

Hampton First Baptist Church in Hampton will host its second youth rally in January. The rally will take place from Jan. 3-5, at 6:30 p.m. daily at the church. “We have invited as many youth as we possibly could for this event,” said Ryan Arnett with Hampton First Baptist Church. “We will be hosting live music and a speaker each night. And while there are some other things, the main draw is our speakers and music. We will also be feeding everyone on the last day of the rally after everything is wrapped up.”
Stuart’s Opera House hosts A Celebration of Gospel Music

Stuart’s Opera House is excited to host A Celebration of Gospel Music featuring Dr. jw Smith and Sharell Arocho-Wise on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 7pm – 9pm. Join us at this free event that aims to unite the community through good soulful music! Please note: Stuart’s Opera House’s COVID-19 policy asks that all patrons show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the show. All patrons must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Get tickets and information at stuartsoperahouse.org.
New Breakfast Dishes Land At Firehouse In Pacific Beach

Eat + Drink Four new dishes which perfectly pairs with the Pacific Beach ocean view and mimosa in hand. Opened back in 2007 and following a million-dollar renovation in 2015, top hospitality group, SDCM’s Firehouse American Eatery and Lounge, previously named best breakfast in San Diego, has added four new dishes to their extensive breakfast menu, .
