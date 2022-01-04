Georgia Power & Microsoft Partner to Provide More Than $200,000 in Funding to Support Clark Atlanta University’s Solar Powered Generator Student Venture

Health Connect America, Inc. ("Health Connect America" or the "Company"), a mission-driven behavioral health services platform, today announced that it has completed the acquisitions of three companies – Family and Children First, LLC ("Georgia HOPE"), Pinnacle Family Services Holdings, LLC ("Pinnacle") and Healing Educational Alternatives for Deserving Students, LLC ("HEADS"). These acquisitions expand the reach and breadth of Health Connect America to serve more than 18,000 children and their families in seven states (Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama). The consolidated operations establish the Company as a leader in the Southeastern United States with aggregate revenues in excess of $100 million.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO