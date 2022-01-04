ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Power & Microsoft Partner to Provide More Than $200,000 in Funding to Support Clark Atlanta University’s Solar Powered Generator Student Venture

metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

Georgia Power and Microsoft announced more than a $200,000 investment in support of Clark Atlanta University’s (CAU) Makerspace and Advanced Manufacturing Lab. The lab is developed to give entrepreneurial undergraduate students the opportunity to expand their knowledge, skill set, and market competitiveness in the renewable energy space. Through the program, students...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
metroatlantaceo.com

Battery Resourcers to Open North America’s Largest Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility in Georgia, Create 150 Jobs

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Battery Resourcers, a lithium-ion battery recycling and engineered materials startup, will invest $43 million to open its first commercial-scale battery recycling plant in Covington. The processing facility will become the largest of its kind in North America when fully operational in August 2022 and create at least 150 jobs in Newton County.
COVINGTON, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

A Record Year Saw 11 Atlanta Startups Raise More than $90M

2021 has been a year of breaking records for the Atlanta technology ecosystem. Georgia startups raised $3 billion in the first three quarters, smashing 2019’s previous record. More local venture capital firms are raising funds than ever before. Massive tech corporations have announced thousands of new jobs in the city.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Education
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
City
Atlanta, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

GaDOE Creating Electric Vehicle Career Pathway

The Georgia Department of Education is creating a Career Pathway that will equip students with the skills to enter the electric vehicle industry, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced today. The Electric Vehicle Career Pathway comes in response to Governor Brian Kemp's announcement of the largest economic development project in...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#African American#University Relations#Cau#Wi Fi
metroatlantaceo.com

New Hiring, Continuing Strong Employer Demand Drive Tech Unemployment Rate to its Lowest Level in Two Years, CompTIA Analysis Reveals

- The unemployment rate for information technology (IT) occupations reached a two-year low in July as tech sector companies and employers across the economy increased their staffing, an analysis by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, reveals. The unemployment rate for tech occupations dropped to 1.5%...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Health Connect America, Inc. Acquires Three Businesses

Health Connect America, Inc. ("Health Connect America" or the "Company"), a mission-driven behavioral health services platform, today announced that it has completed the acquisitions of three companies – Family and Children First, LLC ("Georgia HOPE"), Pinnacle Family Services Holdings, LLC ("Pinnacle") and Healing Educational Alternatives for Deserving Students, LLC ("HEADS"). These acquisitions expand the reach and breadth of Health Connect America to serve more than 18,000 children and their families in seven states (Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama). The consolidated operations establish the Company as a leader in the Southeastern United States with aggregate revenues in excess of $100 million.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Solar Power
metroatlantaceo.com

Capital Square 1031 Acquires New Class A Multifamily Community in Banks County, Georgia

Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for Section 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the acquisition of a new Class A, 234-unit luxury multifamily community in Commerce, Georgia a part of Metro Atlanta. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Capstone at Banks Crossing Apartments, DST.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
pv-magazine.com

Solar-powered hydrogen for domestic applications via building-integrated transparent platform

A Korean-U.S. research group has created a system to produce and store green hydrogen via transparent PV (TPV) cells and transparent photo-electrochemical (TPEC) cells that could be integrated into buildings. “We proposed a transparent, sustainable energy platform,” the research's corresponding author, Joondong Kim, told pv magazine. “Our proposed system benefits...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

CES: SigFox teams-up to provide solar-powered long-range IoT

IoT communication service provider Sigfox is to create energy harvesting modules with chip maker Nowi and Brazilian design house HT Micron. Nowi already has a solar power module for SigFox and its competitor LoRa. “This collaboration marks the first step for Sigfox towards a commercial development of energy harvesting modules...
BUSINESS
metroatlantaceo.com

EyeSouth Partners Completes its 27th Affiliation Through Partnership with Clayton Eye Center

EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Clayton Eye Center (“CEC”). The affiliation represents EyeSouth’s eleventh in the state of Georgia and twenty-seventh affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 27 practices with over 230 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 120 locations including 16 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Alabama.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 807,000 Jobs in December

Private sector employment increased by 807,000 jobs from November to December according to the December ADP® National Employment ReportTM. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on a company's payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
EDUCATION
metroatlantaceo.com

New Research Reveals that Georgia is the 8th Biggest Business Fraud Hotspot in the USA

The research, undertaken by anti-fraud experts SEON, has revealed the states with the highest rates of business fraud per 100,000 people. The research used data from the Federal Trade Commission and recorded both the total number of fraud reports in each state as well as the total number of business or corporate fraud cases. It then compared this to population data, giving relative rates of fraud and business fraud in each geographical area, allowing comparisons to be made.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Aderant Acquires American LegalNet

Aderant, a leading global provider of business software to law firms, announced today the acquisition of American LegalNet (ALN), a respected provider of court forms, eFiling, calendaring and docketing solutions. Aderant and ALN customers will now have access to an expanded suite of best-in-class solutions that will further enable law firms to meet the demands of their clients today while preparing for the future.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy