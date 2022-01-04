Georgia Power & Microsoft Partner to Provide More Than $200,000 in Funding to Support Clark Atlanta University’s Solar Powered Generator Student Venture
Georgia Power and Microsoft announced more than a $200,000 investment in support of Clark Atlanta University’s (CAU) Makerspace and Advanced Manufacturing Lab. The lab is developed to give entrepreneurial undergraduate students the opportunity to expand their knowledge, skill set, and market competitiveness in the renewable energy space. Through the program, students...metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0