Congress & Courts

Rep. Jamie Raskin searches for answers in 'Unthinkable' journey of trauma and grief

By Claudia Grisales
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In his memoir Unthinkable, hitting shelves Tuesday, Congressman Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is on a journey — moving through layers of excruciating trauma and grief. On the last day of 2020, Raskin lost his son to suicide. A rising legal star, Thomas Bloom Raskin died at the age of...

Related
NPR

After his son's suicide and the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jamie Raskin is not giving up

A year ago, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., experienced two unimaginable traumas in the span of a single week. On New Year's Eve 2020, his son Tommy, 25, died by suicide after succumbing to mental illness. Then, on Jan. 6, 2021, just a day after Tommy's funeral, Raskin was at work in the U.S. Capitol with his daughter and son-in-law when a violent mob stormed the building in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

‘We were trapped’: Jan. 6 trauma lingers for lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long after most other lawmakers had been rushed to safety, they were on the hard marble floor, ducking for cover. Trapped in the gallery of the House, occupying balcony seats off-limits to the public because of COVID-19, roughly three dozen House Democrats were the last ones to leave the chamber on Jan. 6, bearing witness as the certification of a presidential election gave way to a violent insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

‘This is insane.’ Lawmakers relive Jan. 6 horror alongside fresh trauma of effort to rewrite history

WASHINGTON – Rep. Jim McGovern still wrestles with the violent visions, piercing sounds and angst he experienced Jan. 6, 2021. A mob of President Donald Trump's supporters assaulting the U.S. Capitol. Rioters smashing windows as they tried to burst into the House speaker's lobby. Panic setting in as lawmakers fled the House floor minutes before it was breached. The police gunshot that killed rioter Ashli Babbitt ringing through the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
royalexaminer.com

Virginia Senator Warner issues statement on anniversary of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol:. “One year ago today, the world watched as a violent mob stormed and desecrated the U.S. Capitol in an effort to rob the American people of the sacred right to elect their President. Despite these insidious efforts, democracy prevailed due to the brave actions of the Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, and members of the National Guard who put themselves in peril, saving many lives and in some cases, losing their own. It is my hope that we will continue to honor those who lost their lives by remembering that democracy must be upheld each and every day. We must realize that what happened on January 6 did not end on January 6. Efforts to sow doubts about the integrity of our elections are chipping away at the values upon which our nation was founded. As state legislatures across the country continue to exploit Donald Trump’s Big Lie to restrict access to the ballot, we must act to protect the right to vote and safeguard our democracy once more.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Rep. Jamie Raskin On Surviving A Double Blow of Tragedy and Finding the Strength to Lead

In the history of workweeks that start badly, few can compete with the one Representative Jamie Raskin began on January 6, 2021, his first full morning back in the Capitol since discovering the corpse of his son six days before. Raskin, a Democrat who represents Maryland’s Eighth District, was entering his fifth year in Congress, having first been elected on the same night as Donald Trump. The previous Thursday, after preparing a breakfast smoothie, he had gone to the room where his 25-year-old son, Tommy, was staying while remotely attending Harvard Law School and had found him dead, a victim of suicide. For Raskin and his wife and their two other children, this was the start of a nightmare. “After searching frantically for my phone—which I had thrown high in the air when I came upon the scene—after dialing 911 and screaming; after I tried to resuscitate him and get him to breathe by pressing repeatedly on his hard, beautiful chest…I floated through the house and under the grey winter sky, thinking perhaps I was gone forever, too,” Raskin writes in Unthinkable, his extraordinary new memoir of an extraordinary year. He spent a few days nearly catatonic, “rocking back and forth like a baby.” Then, on January 6, he rode down to the Capitol to try to work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Representative Jamie Raskin talks January 6 and son’s death ahead of Capitol attack anniversary

Congressman Jamie Raskin, who served as lead impeachment manager of former President Trump's second impeachment trial and is on the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack, joined “CBS Mornings” on Monday to discuss his new book "Unthinkable." The book covers the impeachment and the death of Raskin’s son, who died just days before the Capitol siege.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jamie Raskin details how politics painfully contributed to his son’s depression

Rep Jamie Raskin’s son’s frequent bouts of depression were often brought on by moments of political strife, the Maryland Democrat writes in his new book.Mr Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who served as the lead impeachment manager in 2021, writes in his book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy about his experiences both during the January 6 insurrection last year and the trauma of losing his son Tommy to suicide.Mr Raskin’s writes searingly about how he and his son Tommy spent his son’s last night alive together, since his wife Sarah Bloom Raskin and his daughters were out...
HEALTH
Washington Post

Jan. 6: One Year Later with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Register for the program here. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) was returning to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to help certify the 2020 presidential election results, just days after the tragic death of his only son. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11:00 a.m. ET for a conversation with Raskin about his experiences that day and his work on the Jan. 6 select committee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Fear, anger and trauma: How the Jan. 6 attack changed Congress

A year later, the House of Representatives can still look like a crime scene some days. Five metal detectors ring the outer doors to prevent weapons from getting onto the chamber floor, including one that stands just a few feet from where a Capitol Police officer shot and killed a Jan. 6 rioter trying to crawl through a door just off the House floor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

How Opening Up About His Son's Suicide Helped Save Jamie Raskin's Life After 'Drowning in Grief'

The first few weeks of January were, for Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, completely life-altering. The 59-year-old Democrat was in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the building, forcing lawmakers of all political affiliations to flee for safety. He also helped lead the efforts to impeach the former president for his role in inciting the violence. And he did all of the above in the shadow of an even more life-altering event: the Dec. 31, 2020 death of his 25-year-old son, Tommy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
