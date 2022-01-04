ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FBI investigating robbery at credit union in Kansas City

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUSkZ_0dcLwdpi00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators say a man robbed a credit union Monday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the robbery happened just after 3 p.m. at the Mazuma Credit Union located at 1910 Main St.

A man approached the bank teller and demanded money. He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is 6 feet tall, and wore a blue jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, light-colored face mask, dark sweatpants, and dark shoes.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC man sentenced to 12 years in April 2020 fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 12 years on Friday in the fatal shooting that occurred in April 2020. According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Caylon D. Dudley, 26, was convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action for fatally shooting 18-year-old Damen Taylor. On Friday, a Jackson […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Union, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Robbery#Fraud#The Mazuma Credit Union#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy