ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stagwell (STGW) Adds UK’s Leading Independent Media Agency, Goodstuff Communications, to Stagwell Media Network

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodstuff joins the newest global marketing services company to accelerate and scale growth. Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the acquisition of Goodstuff, the 130-strong, full-service media planning and buying agency based in London. Marketing Technology News: Avoma Raises $12m to Automate Meeting Workflows and...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

PrizeLogic Named in “Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services” Report by Independent Research Firm

Incentivized engagement company recognized amongst consumer data marketing service providers. PrizeLogic, the leading incentivized engagement company whose clients include PepsiCo, Molson Coors, Lowe’s and Samsung, today announced its inclusion in Forrester’s Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services, Q1 2022 report. The Forrester report identified consumer data marketing service...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Docufree Announces Strategic Partnership with Allied Global to Deliver Cloud-Based Content Services

Business and Technology Services Provider Adds Document Management to List of Client Offerings. Docufree, a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, announced a strategic partnership with Allied Global, a provider of business support and IT technology services headquartered in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Central America. The agreement will provide Allied Global with the ability to offer Docufree’s cloud-based document-management solutions to its growing customer base.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Banyan Bolsters Its Leadership, Adds Former MediaMath Executive Parker Noren as the Fintech’s EVP

Noren named EVP to focus on product strategy as the infrastructure company enters new relationships with major retailers. Banyan, the global infrastructure for item-level receipt data, has added Parker Noren as its EVP of Product Strategy. Noren, formerly Head of Corporate Strategy at MediaMath, brings over a decade of technology and consulting experience to the Banyan leadership team at a time when the company is gearing up to announce new relationships with major retailers.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hayes
martechseries.com

Range Media Partners and RECUR Announce Partnership to Shape the Future Of Fan-Driven Entertainment NFTs

Range Media Partners and RECUR announce a partnership that will allow Range’s diverse roster of talent (including filmmakers, actors, musicians, creators and activists) and brand clients direct access to NFT (non-fungible token) creation via RECUR’s bespoke technology, that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences and collectibles for some of the world’s largest brands and IP.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Christian Baesler Named Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed, Inc.

Baesler Will Remain As Complex Networks CEO While Leading All BuzzFeed, Inc. Revenue Functions. Jonah Peretti, Founder and CEO of BuzzFeed, Inc., a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generation the world has ever seen, named Christian Baesler as Chief Operating Officer. Baesler, who will continue to serve as CEO of Complex Networks, joined BuzzFeed, Inc. when BuzzFeed, Inc. became a public company and acquired Complex Networks last month.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SPARK Business Works Acquires Digital Marketing Firm Convergent1

Michigan-based custom software provider expands to Texas to meet the demand for digitization from industrial sectors and build on their success serving the construction industry. SPARK Business Works has acquired Convergent1, a Houston, TX based marketing agency that specializes in providing full-service digital marketing services for high-growth companies in construction,...
HOUSTON, TX
martechseries.com

Real Chemistry Becomes a Veeva Systems Global Content Partner

Company Expands Digital Health and Omnichannel Services for Biopharma and Life Sciences Customers. Real Chemistry, a leading provider of data-driven, tech-enabled communication and marketing solutions for the health care sector, today announced that it is now a Veeva Global Content Partner. Veeva Systems is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry, including the majority of Real Chemistry’s customers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Media#B2b Marketing#Content Marketing#Media Planning#Goodstuff Communications#Cazoo
Digiday

‘Creating a loose federation’: Stagwell Group’s Jason Reid is buying pieces of the next agency holding company

This story is part of Digiday’s Masters of Uncertainty series, a look at people and companies at the center of media’s defining storylines. Find the rest here. Thanks to its potent political and PR chops — founder Mark Penn has a long track record in running political campaigns from behind the scenes — and an expected $8 billion avalanche of political ad spending set to blanket the U.S., Stagwell Inc., the new-ish agency holding company, enters the new year primed to succeed at what it’s good at.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Panaya appoints Avi Rosenfeld as General Manager for ForeSight, Panaya’s Change Intelligence platform for Salesforce

Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence for SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce today announced the appointment of Avi Rosenfeld as General Manager (GM) for ForeSight line of business, Panaya’s solution for the Salesforce domain. Avi will join the company’s Executive Leadership team and report to David Binny, Panaya’s CEO.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LucidLink Adds Key Executives to Accelerate Productivity and Collaboration for Remote Content Creators

Storage, enterprise, and cloud technology veterans Umesh Maheshwari, Joel Davis, and Adam Kranitz join the company’s executive team. LucidLink, an innovative SaaS solution delivering high-performance remote collaboration to the world’s largest brands and creative professionals, today announced several key leadership appointments of storage and enterprise technology executives to support the company’s growth. Umesh Maheshwari has been named chief scientist, Joel Davis as vice president of global sales, and Adam Kranitz joins the company as vice president of marketing.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

BriteCore Gains Extensive, Proven SaaS Marketing Expertise in New Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned SaaS marketing executive Amede Hungerford joins BriteCore to further drive growth, scale company marketing, and deepen industry relationships. BriteCore, a leading provider of next-generation core software solutions for property and casualty insurers, announced that Amede Hungerford has joined the organization as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the CMO will spearhead innovative initiatives to grow product and marketing strategies, partner closely with the sales team to drive sales across multiple market segments, and engage with industry partners to deepen BriteCore’s industry relationships.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Sensibill Reaches Significant Client and Company Milestones in 2021

Sensibill, the only customer data platform designed specifically for the financial services industry, today shared highlights from 2021, including notable client wins, technology innovation, and strategic additions to the leadership team. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Victor Potrel, VP of Platform Partnerships at TheSoul Publishing. .@getsensibill celebrates major company...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Informatica Receives Strong Vendor Rating for Strategy, Products, Technology & Methodology from Gartner

Informatica also Receives Overall Positive Rating as a Leader in Enterprise Cloud Data Management. Informatica , an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that it has received a Strong rating in three categories in the 2021 Gartner® Vendor Rating report1. Informatica maintained a Strong rating for Strategy and Products categories and increased its rating in the Technology/Methodology category from Positive to the highest level, Strong. The company also received Positive ratings for its Support/Account Management, Pricing Structure, and Corporate Viability.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Prisma Campaigns Announces New Relationship With Sunmark Credit Union

Prisma Campaigns has announced that it is working with Sunmark Credit Union to deliver a personalized digital experience to its members. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Deepak Anchala, Founder and CEO at Slintel. Prisma Campaigns, CUNA Strategic Services’ preferred solution for marketing automation, paired up with Sunmark Credit Union...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Upwork Welcomes Melissa Waters as Chief Marketing Officer

With more than a decade of experience building world-class brands for hyper-growth companies, Waters’ appointment will help Upwork capitalize on its $1.3 trillion total addressable market opportunity. Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced that Melissa Waters has joined the company as its chief marketing officer.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Francis McMahon, EVP, Canon Solutions America

Francis McMahon, EVP, Canon Solutions America shares a few thoughts on what it takes to build differentiated buying experiences in today’s online marketplace:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat, Francis. First off, we’d love to hear – what have been your biggest and most impactful marketing and business learnings through the years…
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

McClatchy Selects Taboola to Exclusively Power Recommendations Across Entire Publisher Network In Multiyear Deal, Doubling Down On Customers’ Consumption Intent

McClatchy will be using Taboola’s Newsroom, empowering editorial teams, and recent acquisition Connexity to help focusing on customers’ consumption intent. Taboola , a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, announced a new, multiyear deal with McClatchy, a leading local media company that operates in 30 markets across the United States.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Drum

Stagwell Group acquires Goodstuff as drive to rival legacy holding companies continues

Marketing group Stagwell has acquired London-based media agency Goodstuff in its latest move to take on adland’s powerhouses. The deal will see what was formerly the UK’s second-largest independent media agency work alongside Assembly, itself a member of the Stagwell Media Group following a combination with the ForwardPMX brand in September last year. It speaks to Stagwell’s mission to go up against legacy holding companies by doubling down on tech solutions.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Goodstuff founders sell agency to US ‘challenger’ group Stagwell

The co-founders of Goodstuff Communications have sold their independent media agency to Stagwell, the US-listed “challenger” holding company. Andrew Stephens and Ben Hayes, who set up Goodstuff in London in 2004, told Campaign the deal would enable them to add digital, data and technology capabilities and grow the agency’s business in the UK, as part of their strategic ambition to take their company from “Good to Great”.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy