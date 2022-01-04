Stagwell (STGW) Adds UK’s Leading Independent Media Agency, Goodstuff Communications, to Stagwell Media Network
Goodstuff joins the newest global marketing services company to accelerate and scale growth. Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the acquisition of Goodstuff, the 130-strong, full-service media planning and buying agency based in London. Marketing Technology News: Avoma Raises $12m to Automate Meeting Workflows and...martechseries.com
