Stagwell (STGW) Adds UK’s Leading Independent Media Agency, Goodstuff Communications, to Stagwell Media Network

This story is part of Digiday’s Masters of Uncertainty series, a look at people and companies at the center of media’s defining storylines. Find the rest here. Thanks to its potent political and PR chops — founder Mark Penn has a long track record in running political campaigns from behind the scenes — and an expected $8 billion avalanche of political ad spending set to blanket the U.S., Stagwell Inc., the new-ish agency holding company, enters the new year primed to succeed at what it’s good at.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO