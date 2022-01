The third in an occasional series on the future of the baby boomers. The boomer money spigot opened last summer for UMass. Marty Meehan, the 64-year-old University of Massachusetts president, pulled in the school’s biggest gifts ever from donors of his own generation — $175 million from investor Gerald Chan, 70, and $50 million from finance executive Rob Manning, 57, and his wife, Donna. A portion will help UMass boost its medical and nursing student diversity and redouble its work to reduce racial health disparities laid bare by the coronavirus.

