Callaway has unveiled its latest in fairway woods and hybrids with the Rogue ST. Here's everything you need to know:. WHAT STANDS OUT: Look up in the sky a little longer as Batwing Technology, Callaway declares, has added up to 10 yards in distance to the fairway woods. The new A.I. Jailbreak system uses two Jailbreak batwings, pushed to the perimeter of the clubhead, to allow the face to flex for higher ball speeds while still providing stiffness. Like the Rogue ST MAX drivers, the Tungsten Speed Cartridge and A.I. face add to performance while a high-strength 455 steel Face Cup generates more ball speed and a more consistent spin. The hybrids are made with similar technology.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO