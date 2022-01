Sebastian Vettel has praised Mick Schumacher’s work ethic during his debut Formula 1 season.Schumacher, son of F1 legend Michael, raced for Haas in the 2021 campaign and finished 19th overall in his rookie year without scoring a championship point. Despite a disappointing season for Haas, Vettel was impressed by the 22-year-old and has commended him by saying he was the first one in and the last one out of the paddock.“I think the offset from the start of the season for that team was poor because they had no development and they were far behind,” Vettel told Race Fans.“But...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO