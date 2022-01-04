Georgia Saw 10th Largest Home Price Increases in 2021

Kaplan Residential, a multi-strategy real estate development firm focused on the Southeast U.S., and the Frankforter Group, a real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today the closing of Generation Atlanta, a transformative 336-unit, 17-story, luxury high-rise apartment building located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta, for $126.9 million. This deal marks the largest multifamily sale in Downtown Atlanta’s history, setting the stage for additional residential investment and development in Atlanta’s urban core. While Generation Atlanta represents its inaugural multifamily tower acquisition in Downtown Atlanta, the Frankforter Group has a strong presence in the Greater Atlanta Metro market with more than 2,000 units currently in its portfolio.
