Atlanta, GA

Mayor Bottoms Announces Partnership with Urban League of Greater Atlanta to Launch I.M.P.A.C.T. Guaranteed Income Program

 5 days ago

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the City of Atlanta has partnered with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to launch I.M.P.A.C.T. (Income Mobility Program for Atlanta Community Transformation)—the City’s first citywide guaranteed income pilot program open to low-income Atlantans. The pilot will serve 300 Atlanta residents who are at least 18...

