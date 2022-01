Data Collection Solution Launches into 2022 with Improved Platform and Branding. FormAssembly, a leader in enterprise data collection, is kicking off the new year with its “New Year, New Us” initiative to celebrate the release of FormAssembly Workflow, the company’s biggest product transformation yet. Not only has the company transformed from a form-focused solution to a comprehensive data collection workflow builder, but the company has also introduced a new look with updated colors and a brand-new logo. These changes signify a new chapter in FormAssembly’s history for employees and customers alike.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO