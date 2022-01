There are many campfires on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. Despite there being so many, it can be difficult to find one when you need one, whether you’re after healing, or if you want to light one with icy feet for a quest. It’s good to know which areas have a lot of campfires, and which don’t have so many. The numbers on the map below indicate how many campfires can be found in each area.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO